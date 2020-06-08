Rackspace Goes All in On Multicloud, Launches New Solutions and Renames Company

Log in
06/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Rackspace today announced plans to provide comprehensive solutions across the entire technology transformation lifecycle.

These four solution areas, focused on cloud optimization, security, cloud native enablement and data modernization, bring to market the company’s significant multicloud expertise under the new name Rackspace Technology.

These efforts are a culmination of the company’s massive transformation over the past year, led by CEO Kevin Jones.

“Our technical acumen with the world’s leading cloud technologies – across apps, data and security – empowers our customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and create incredible experiences,” said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace Technology. “Our new name, mission and multicloud solutions better represent the full value we bring to market. Our mission is simple. Embrace technology. Empower customers.​ Deliver the future.”

Rackspace Technology’s new multicloud solutions empower customers to address this challenge and meet new demands. The new solutions provide customers with the following benefits:

  • Cloud Optimization empowers customers to improve costs and performance for a changing market while delivering the experience their end customers demand.
  • Cloud Security provides customers with expert security and compliance services for the enterprise and the cloud.
  • Cloud Native Enablement accelerates multicloud transformation with cloud native application, data, and security built in a DevOps culture.
  • Data Modernization helps customers make predictive, data-driven decisions that accelerate innovation and increase ROI leveraging modern data analytics.

“Our first year of savings with Rackspace was in the 40-45% range versus our historical run costs. As we’ve continued to optimize, our second and third year of savings will be more than 60%,” said Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Rackspace has been a tremendous partner, and their strategic shift to double down on new multicloud solutions addresses our long-term business needs.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is the multicloud solutions expert. We combine our expertise with the world’s leading technologies- across applications, data and security- to deliver end-to-end solutions. We have a proven record of advising customers based on their business challenges, designing solutions that scale, building and managing those solutions, and optimizing returns into the future.

As a global, multicloud technology services pioneer, we deliver innovative capabilities of the cloud to help customers build new revenue streams, increase efficiency and create incredible experiences. Named a best place to work, year after year according to Fortune, Forbes, and Glassdoor, we attract and develop world-class talent to deliver the best expertise to our customers. Everything we do is wrapped in our obsession with our customers’ success – our Fanatical Experience™ – so they can work faster, smarter and stay ahead of what’s next.

Contact
Michelle Doss
210-753-6454
michelle.doss@rackspace.com

