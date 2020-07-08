Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rackspace Technology Expands Strategic Relationship with Amazon Web Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling customers to realize greater value from AWS cloud services.

The companies have collaborated to expand offerings globally as part of the Rackspace Technology service block catalog. These modular offerings allow customers to tap into Rackspace Technology’s managed services expertise to meet their specific needs, including cloud strategy, migration, cost governance, complex cloud operations, and security support.

AWS and Rackspace Technology also have established dedicated teams across both companies to support customers with AWS-specific strategy, cloud-native development, containers, application modernization, and workload management.

Rackspace Technology has demonstrated its technical proficiency and commitment to customer success by achieving AWS Machine Learning Competency and AWS SaaS Competency status. This brings the total number of Rackspace Technology’s AWS Competency designations to fourteen, elevating the company’s ability to provide expertise across the full spectrum of cloud services on AWS.

“By strengthening our relationship with AWS, our preferred cloud provider, it makes it easier for our customers to accelerate the value they realize from the cloud,” said Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer, Rackspace Technology. “AWS continues to innovate its cloud solutions and we are pleased to enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to bring these solutions to our collective customers.”

Now more than ever, customers need to accelerate their journey to the cloud. Rackspace Technology helps customers realize the power of the cloud, faster by delivering end to end services including advisory, design, migration, management and optimization across applications, data and security.

“I’m delighted about the expansion of our relationship with Rackspace Technology,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Rackspace Technology has demonstrated a strong commitment to customers, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring innovative solutions to market.”

Rackspace Technology also has extended the reach of AWS services to several new regions, including Dubai, Malaysia, India, and New Zealand. This allows more customers around the world to benefit from the company’s Fanatical Experience™.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is the cloud solutions expert. We combine our expertise with the world’s leading technologies - across applications, data and security - to deliver end-to-end solutions. We have a proven record of advising customers based on their business challenges, designing solutions that scale, building and managing those solutions, and optimizing returns into the future.

As a global, multicloud technology services pioneer, we deliver innovative capabilities of the cloud to help customers build new revenue streams, increase efficiency and create incredible experiences. Named a best place to work, year after year according to Fortune, Forbes, and Glassdoor, we attract and develop world-class talent to deliver the best expertise to our customers. Everything we do is wrapped in our obsession with our customers’ success – our Fanatical Experience™ – so they can work faster, smarter and stay ahead of what’s next.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWIRECARD : U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy - WSJ
RE
02:20pBrunei Shell Marketing (BSM) Selects P97's PetroZone® to Enable the Shell Motorist App at 36 Sites Across Brunei
BU
02:19pGOPUFF : Continues Miami Growth with New Local Business Partnerships, Free Delivery Offer
BU
02:16pASGN INCORPORATED : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:12pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of All Their Focus Home Interactive Shares to Neology Holding
BU
02:11pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pGilat Updates on Purported Filing of Complaint
AQ
02:08pSCOTUS ALERT : Adding ".com" To A Generic Term Can Be A Trademark
AQ
02:05pCIT : Joins with Customers to Deliver Acts of Caring to Communities
PR
02:05pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Man who killed son waited too long to sue antidepressant maker, court rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group