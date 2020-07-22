Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rackspace Technology leads Aramex's migration to public cloud, bolstering the global logistics and transportation firm's leading edge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:02am EDT

LONDON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ today announced that Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, is in the process of migrating from on-premise data centres to Amazon Web Services (AWS) following a comprehensive Professional Services consultation.

Aramex, which moved more than 103 million shipments globally last year, started its cloud journey with the creation of one of the largest data lakes in the Middle East and the deployment of machine learning models in areas of customer experience and last mile innovation.

Through the managed public cloud environment, the Dubai-based organization has already achieved cost savings when scaling, which was crucial during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic where it saw around 30-40% growth in e-commerce volumes. Working with Rackspace Technology Aramex is also provided with expert cloud security, compliance services and the ability to leverage data analytics, ultimately enabling it to become cloud native.

“Our journey to becoming cloud native is vital to the future growth and innovation of the business,” said Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex. “Modernizing our core landscape is more important than ever before given the current industry dynamics which are fueled by the consistent growth of e-commerce. We embarked on a pivotal shift of our IT environment and the collaboration between our internal team and that of AWS and Rackspace Technology is critical to the success of the program.”

In the next stage of the project, Rackspace Technology will be working closely with Aramex on the modernization of the company’s extensive 60+ applications.

“Working with Aramex is a hugely exciting project for us,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer EMEA, Rackspace Technology. “Aramex has already noticed such important benefits from our work together, which is great validation for the efforts of all involved. The ongoing work will further enhance its market leading position allowing for even more innovation and agility.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology
EMEA Public Relations
Devika.Mistry@rackspace.co.uk
+44 (7703) 470339

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aASTARTA N : Lyst-Ruchky, Farming Company, was granted status of organic products manufacturer
PU
02:06aNOMURA : Signs MOU related to BOOSTRY Security Token Business(PDF 28KB)
PU
02:06aNOMURA : Announces Support for Disaster Relief Efforts in Japan(PDF 19KB)
PU
02:06aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Resolutions at the 47th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:06aKINGFISHER : Q2 pre-close update
PU
02:06aANTOFAGASTA : Quarterly Production Report - Q2 2020
PU
02:06aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 22, 2020OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contracts on 10-year JGB futures
PU
02:06aGUNSYND : New Investment - Eagle Mountain Mining
PU
02:06aVEDANTA : HZL Elevates Arun Misra as CEO
PU
02:05aMASTERFLEX SE : Masterflex Group remains significantly profitable in the second quarter and first half year of 2020 despite corona-related revenue decline
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 prepares to depart Sydney for Mojave retirement
4ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
5ABB LTD : ABB : Beat 2Q Expectations But Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group