Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Radar Pictures Partners with Gravitas Global Advisors on New Global Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Pictures and Gravitas Global Advisors have entered into a newly formed global partnership, which finds Gravitas Capital investing as an equity partner in Radar Pictures. The new infrastructure not only includes film and television, but also creates in-house Marketing/Branding, Music, Publishing, Merchandising, and Ancillary Divisions headed up by Gravitas Principals, Erik Hicks and Michael Markiewicz, who collectively orchestrated and facilitated the deal between the two companies. Interscope Records Co-Founder and Radar Pictures CEO Ted Field tasked his Business Development team to negotiate the new deal on behalf of Radar, alongside Gravitas Managing Partners, Vincent S. LoPriore and Steve Derby, who represented their firm.  Mr. LoPriore and Mr. Derby, also CEO of SDS Capital Group, will jointly oversee all financial business matters on behalf of Radar.

Gravitas Managing Partner Vincent S. LoPriore

Mr. Field says about the deal: "Given Radar Pictures 30+ years of making films we wanted a progressive model in which we could usher in the next iteration of our vision. I'm very pleased to have Vincent as my personal advisor. He has greatly increased my enthusiasm for the future of our union, and with the entire Gravitas team at our disposal it gives us a rare opportunity to daily draw upon their global financial experience."

Radar Partner Mike Weber says: "With this new capital investment from Gravitas, we are able to engage writers and directors to adapt our library of over 300 intellectual properties into new tv/film/streaming projects just as was done with Sony on JUMANJI WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE and The Wheel of Time at Amazon."

Mr. LoPriore added: "Radar Pictures worldwide gross revenue has exceeded $9 Billion thus far, and we're looking forward to seeing a major increase of creativity and productivity across the board. Our firm is fully committed to our new endeavor, as every member will add value to Radar's already long list of accomplishments, by providing additional insight on how to scale the company with fiscal discipline, and by bringing a wealth of knowledge in areas of corporate finance and administrative operations."

Mr. Hicks has also brought into the Radar/Gravitas fold, entertainment veteran and serial entrepreneur, Jamal Weathers.  Mr. Weathers spearheaded the AQUAhydrate deal bringing together his longtime friend, actor, and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg; entertainment and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs; and The Yucaipa Companies, LLC. In addition, he was a strategic consultant to Mark Wahlberg on the inception of Alma Nove and the Wahlburgers franchise. Mr. Weathers will be advising Radar/Gravitas in all areas of entertainment, and with his extensive relationships and creative prowess he will also be developing and co-producing new projects in film, television, and music alongside Radar as well.

Radar Pictures and Gravitas Global Advisors will be announcing a plethora of new projects, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions in the upcoming months.

Gravitas Global Advisors are represented by Dennis Ashley at ICM Partners.

www.gravitasglobaladvisors.com 

Media Contact:
A.G.E Inc.
220442@email4pr.com 
917-525-2498

Radar Pictures CEO Ted Field

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radar-pictures-partners-with-gravitas-global-advisors-on-new-global-initiatives-300906147.html

SOURCE Gravitas Global Advisors and Radar Pictures


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of the IT Solutions Business from JTH (BVI) Limited through the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited, Adura Hong Kong Limited and Adura Cyber Security Services Pte Ltd
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of jiangzhong pharmaceutical for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement unaudited financial results of cr sanjiu for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and positive profit alert of cr sanjiu for the nine months ending 30 september 2019
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information supplemental announcement on the gratuitous transfer of equity interests in controlling shareholder
PU
08:06pU.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
RE
08:04pRAF Sees GA-ASI Demo of New Protector Capabilities
BU
08:03pVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
08:03pOROCOBRE LIMITED : - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group