RadarScope Now Available with Australia Radars

07/02/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

App allows users to access near real-time weather radar information across the country

DTN, the leading weather insights and information provider, is bringing RadarScope for iOS and Android to Australia. With the introduction of RadarScope 3.9, the app now features support for 51 radars operated by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. RadarScope has become well-known through North America and parts of Asia for providing near-real-time or real-time radar data, supporting businesses and individuals who need to stay on top of rapidly changing weather conditions.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning app to Australia,” said Mike Wolfinbarger, vice president of mobile development at DTN. “RadarScope has more than half a million enthusiastic fans worldwide who look to the app – across multiple platforms – as their opportunity to stay aware and ahead of changing weather conditions.”

RadarScope is preferred by weather enthusiasts, storm chasers, educators, outdoor event managers, meteorologists and more. It features high resolution radar data from across Australia. Users with Pro subscriptions (Tier 1 or Tier 2) have access to more features and functionality. Tier 1 subscriptions include extended radar loops, an inspector tool that lets users investigate the values of the radar imagery, and dual-pane capability to compare two radar products side-by-side. Tier 2 includes all the features in Tier 1 as well as access to archived radar data and the ability to use the subscription across five devices.

“RadarScope is a comprehensive weather radar app that is consistently recognized as best-in-class for weather enthusiasts,” Wolfinbarger said. “With each update, we are adding new functionality and capabilities that will continue to support our users and provide them the best radar information possible.”

Along with the addition of the Australian radars, DTN has also migrated all radar data being served through RadarScope 3.9 to Amazon Web Services, which provides increased redundancy, bandwidth, and load-scaling capabilities.

For more information on RadarScope in Australia, visit www.radarscope.com.au.

About RadarScope

RadarScope is a specialized display app for weather enthusiasts and meteorologists that allows mobile, Mac, and tablet users to view high resolution radar data. This premium application can display the latest reflectivity, velocity, and other radar products from any radar site in the United States, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, Australia, Japan and South Korea. RadarScope 3.9 is available today on the App Store, Mac App Store and Google Play. Follow on social @RadarScope and online at www.radarscope.com.au.

About DTN

DTN delivers accurate, objective, real-time, and actionable insights to increase customers’ confidence and support business decisions. In a data-rich world, these actionable insights in weather and financial analytics make sense of the information, drive change in processes and help businesses prosper. DTN empowers agriculture, energy and transportation customers – those who work endlessly to feed, fuel and protect our world. We believe that when our customers are supported with the most reliable and innovative information to the Nth Degree, they prosper and we all win. DTN publishes Progressive Farmer magazine, the premier publication in agriculture, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.


© Business Wire 2019
