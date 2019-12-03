Radiant Logic Marks 25% Growth and Propels Expansion into New Markets

RadiantOne Version 7.3 to be Highlighted at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

Radiant Logic will showcase the latest version of its enterprise-grade RadiantOne Federated Identity and Directory Service (FID) at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in Las Vegas from December 10-12, 2019. RadiantOne, the company’s identity integration platform, combines the flexibility and richness of virtualization with the power and scale of a big-data directory.

Radiant Logic maintained its profitable growth trajectory in 2019, growing its revenue by 25%. The company also expanded its customer base this year with new identity projects slated for the federal government, the hospitality industry, major media conglomerates, and many other Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

“The positive adoption rate of version 7.3 this year tells us that the market needs an industrial-strength identity integration layer,” says Michel Prompt, Radiant Logic Founder and CEO. “Our customers are increasingly using RadiantOne as the first tactical step in a step-wise approach to modernizing their overall identity infrastructure, and to set the foundation for a host of future identity initiatives.”

RadiantOne Serves as Identity Integration Engine for IGA Initiatives

Identity governance and administration is one of the fastest growing segments of the security software market. However, many of these deployments encounter roadblocks in the identity infrastructure. For large, complex enterprises, their identity systems can be the result of many cobbled together identity sources, acquired through acquisitions, mergers, and reorganizations.

Gartner, Inc. has observed that: “IGA projects have been increasing—both first-time as well as replacement. However, many of these projects are in distress, despite the maturing capabilities that exist within most IGA tools.”1

RadiantOne has proven to be a critical component of many essential IGA initiatives—by integrating identity from across all enterprise sources, it enables complex organizations to reuse IGA identity warehouses as a central, integrated repository for other identity projects. It reduces integration time for leading IGA solutions by acting as a specialized connector for directories, enabling a feedback synchronization loop and a better ROI for provisioning projects.

Learn How Identity Integration Accelerated IAM at McDonald’s Corporation

Radiant Logic is a premier sponsor at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in Las Vegas from December 10-12, 2019.

Paul Munsen, Global Identity and Access Management Director at McDonald's Corporation, will host a speaking session, “Radiant Logic: Accelerating Identity & Access at McDonald’s,” addressing how they used a Federated Identity and Directory Service to integrate over 250 applications, and expect to on-board an additional 2-3 applications per week—all without costly customization. Don’t miss this session on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:15am in Augustus 1, and visit Radiant Logic at booth #200 to get a demo of RadiantOne anytime.

About Radiant Logic:

As the market-leading provider of federated identity systems based on virtualization, Radiant Logic delivers simple, standards-based access to all identity within an organization. The RadiantOne FID federated identity and directory service enables customizable identity views built from disparate data silos—along with scalable sync and storage—to drive critical authentication, authorization, and provisioning decisions for WAM, federation, cloud, and cloud directory deployments. Many Fortune 1000 companies rely on RadiantOne FID to deliver quick ROI by reducing administrative effort, simplifying integration and storage, and building a flexible infrastructure to meet changing business demands. For more information, visit www.radiantlogic.com

About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit:

At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that takes business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.

