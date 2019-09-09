Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern

BELLEVUE, WA, September 9, 2019 - Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern

Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern DIAL-IN: US (844) 602-0380 ; Intl. (862) 298-0970

US (844) 602-0380 Intl. (862) 298-0970 REPLAY: September 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

September 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331 Replay ID number: 53596

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53596.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.