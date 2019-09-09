Log in
Radiant Logistics : To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

09/09/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern

BELLEVUE, WA, September 9, 2019 - Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

  • Date/Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern
  • DIAL-IN: US (844) 602-0380; Intl. (862) 298-0970
  • REPLAY: September 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331
  • Replay ID number: 53596

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53596.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Disclaimer

Radiant Logistics Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 03:26:07 UTC
