RadiantOne Federated Identity and Directory Virtualization Simplifies Authentication, Authorization, and Access Rights Provisioning to Epic

07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Radiant Logic to Exhibit Newest Release at Black Hat Conference in Las Vegas

Epic is a mission-critical application used by many large U.S. hospitals and health organizations to access, organize, store, and share their patients’ electronic medical records. Providing secure access and the right privilege to employees is an essential identity administration and governance task—yet it can be exceptionally challenging due to the considerable diversity of the healthcare IT infrastructure. The RadiantOne federated identity and directory service (FID) optimizes Epic’s access to identity data, greatly reducing the need for custom coding, and supporting evolution and future growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005117/en/

RadiantOne FID optimizes Epic’s access to identity data, greatly reducing the need for custom coding, and supporting evolution and future growth. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Streamlining Authentication and Access Rights to Epic

To enable access and grant the right authorization, Epic needs to look up a user stored in a directory—most likely an Active Directory domain. However, a large organization usually includes multiple domains and forests, which means complex configuration and administrative tasks are required to manage changes in the user base and the access rights attached to each role. A federated identity and directory service shields Epic from the complexity of Active Directory configurations, and provides a single, unified access point to streamline authentication and authorization processes.

“Identity in healthcare is all about security, accuracy, and simplicity—it should function seamlessly so the healthcare providers can do their job, without ever thinking about what’s going on behind the scenes,” says Dieter Schuller, VP of Sales and Business Development at Radiant Logic. “Whether it’s due to a consolidation, merger, acquisition or reorganization, the ability to securely and swiftly manage change is becoming a business imperative for healthcare companies.”

RadiantOne’s FID federates identity data from across directories, enabling secure and uniform access to Epic for hospital employees by providing an automatic interface between Active Directory identity sources and IGA solutions. Through model-driven virtualization, RadiantOne can perform reverse engineering of groups and roles for Active Directory structures, making it simple to provision and manage access rights into Epic.

“We are seeing healthcare organizations growing and consolidating at an unprecedented rate, and they’re struggling to accommodate the rate of change,” explains Michel Prompt, founder and CEO at Radiant Logic. “Large hospital and healthcare networks are turning to RadiantOne to integrate their identity infrastructures and bring their acquisitions online in a matter of days, not months.”

RadiantOne to Be Showcased at Black Hat Conference

Radiant Logic will be exhibiting at the Black Hat conference in Mandalay Bay from August 7-8, 2019. Join the Radiant team at booth #2215 to learn how the RadiantOne FID federated identity and directory service can enable new initiatives in a fraction of the time—with no custom coding. Identity experts will be on hand to give demos of the new RadiantOne version 7.3, featuring the Universal Cloud Identity Connector (UCIC), or to set up 1:1 meetings to discuss the most challenging identity integration issues.

About Radiant Logic

As the market-leading provider of federated identity systems based on virtualization, Radiant Logic delivers simple, standards-based access to all identity within an organization. The RadiantOne FID federated identity and directory service enables customizable identity views built from disparate data silos—along with scalable sync and storage—to drive critical authentication, authorization, and provisioning decisions for WAM, federation, cloud, and cloud directory deployments. Many Fortune 1000 companies rely on RadiantOne FID to deliver quick ROI by reducing administrative effort, simplifying integration and storage, and building a flexible identity infrastructure to meet changing business demands. For more information, visit www.radiantlogic.com


© Business Wire 2019
