Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S p A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

Radici Pietro

Industries & Brands

S.p.A.

Roadshow Presentation

October 2019

Disclaimer

This document ("Document") is strictly confidential and was produced by Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A. (hereinafter "Roots" or the "Company"), also on the basis of information and financial data provided by its shareholders as well as on the basis of publicly available information and documents, in order to provide the recipients with information on the possible transaction of admission to trading of Radici shares and warrants on AIM Italia ("Transaction"). The Document does not purport to be exhaustive and by accepting the delivery / viewing of the same, the recipient recognizes his responsibility (i) in conducting his own analysis activity and (ii) in forming his own opinion about the entities mentioned in the document.

This document has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute a proposal, solicitation or recommendation to make any investment, nor should it be interpreted in this sense. In particular, the Document does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares issued by Radici. Should an offer be made or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares or other financial instruments issued by Radici, these will be implemented in compliance with applicable legislation and through the use, where applicable, of an Admission Document. Radici provides the information contained in this document on a strictly confidential basis; receiving this document, the recipient agrees with Radici to keep the contents of the Document and the Document itself strictly confidential.

The content of this document is purely informative and the nature of the data contained therein is merely temporary. The Document does not represent in its entirety neither the Company nor the project that it intends to carry out and, therefore, some information concerning them may have been omitted. Therefore, Radici does not provide any guarantee as to the completeness, accuracy and correctness of the information, forecasts or opinions expressed therein. Radici and its collaborators, therefore, cannot be held responsible in any way for any consequence deriving, directly or indirectly, from reading, processing and / or evaluation

evaluation of this document and / or from any event attributable to it. In no case shall Radici be liable for any costs or expenses incurred in connection with any assessment and / or guess or for other costs and expenses incurred by any counterparties in relation to the Transaction.

Although the processing of the Document has been carried out with care and diligence, Radici does not guarantee the completeness, accuracy and correctness of the information, forecasts or opinions expressed therein. Some parts of the Document contain statements with long-term forecasts, which represent estimates subject to risks or uncertainties and which, therefore, could differ, even substantially, from future results.

The information contained in this document may be subject to change without the need for Radici to provide any information regarding the recipients of this document; furthermore, Radici points out that the returns and results relating to past data are not indicative of future results.

Before proceeding with the subscription of Radici shares and warrants, please read the Admission Document and, in particular, the Risk Factors chapter.

This Document may not be copied, distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor transmitted to third parties without the written consent of the Company.

2

Speakers

Ivan Palazzi

CEO

Textile industry manager with thirty years experience.

After having followed the group's landing in China for 3 years, earning an MBA at MIP (Milan Polytechnic) and having gained 3 years of experience in Germany, he returned to Italy at the head of Radici in 2012.

From its arrival the group has doubled its turnover, reaching around 90 different countries.

Giuseppe Morettini

Attorney with proxy for legal

and financial affairs

Lawyer in civil, corporate, banking and tax law. He has collaborated with the tax and legal firm Tremonti e Associati and holds a master's degree in tax law and business law from the Bocconi University.

He deals with corporate reorganization, M&A and capital market operations in the infrastructure, energy, real estate, logistics, textile and banking sectors. He is also a director of various companies and banks.

3

Company Overview

Milestones

Foundation of the

division

specializing in

preformed

carpets and textile

1950 accessories for the 1972 automotive sector

1964

Launch of

Foundation ofSIT-INBrand Filatura di Cazzano

S. Andrea S.p.A.

Acquisition

of the

company

Due Palme

S.p.A., holder

of the DUE

PALME brand

1998

Redefinition of the

Sit-in Sport

group's core business

and product

Impianti

innovation.

foundation

New commercial

alliances.

2005

Change of

denomination in 2012 - 2018 Radici Pietro Industries

& Brands S.p.A.

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 01:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02pGalliford CEO Prothero plans to quit to join Bovis Homes - Sunday Times
RE
09:36pRADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S P A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
PU
09:11pQANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
RE
09:11pTOWN AND COUNTRY FINANCIAL : Quincy High School Partners with Peoples Prosperity Bank to Offer “Shark Tank” Experience for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
PU
08:51pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for Eligible Patients Ages 12 and Older, and ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in Children Ages 2 to 5, With Certain CFTR Mutations in Australia
PU
08:11pAAR : C130 tcg 2019
PU
08:06pNORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 2019
PU
07:30pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS :  Vertex Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for Eligible Patients Ages 12 and Older, and ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in Children Ages 2 to 5, With Certain CFTR Mutations in Australia
BU
07:11pRUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV
PU
06:40pSPIN MASTER CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A CELEBRITY AND CHARITY PREMIERE SCREENING OF PAW PATROL™ : Mighty Pups Super Paws
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S P A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
3VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO..
4NORDSON CORPORATION : NORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 201..
5BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : Galliford CEO Prothero plans to quit to join Bovis Homes - Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group