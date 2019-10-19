Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S p A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation

This document ("Document") is strictly confidential and was produced by Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A. (hereinafter "Roots" or the "Company"), also on the basis of information and financial data provided by its shareholders as well as on the basis of publicly available information and documents, in order to provide the recipients with information on the possible transaction of admission to trading of Radici shares and warrants on AIM Italia ("Transaction"). The Document does not purport to be exhaustive and by accepting the delivery / viewing of the same, the recipient recognizes his responsibility (i) in conducting his own analysis activity and (ii) in forming his own opinion about the entities mentioned in the document.

This document has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute a proposal, solicitation or recommendation to make any investment, nor should it be interpreted in this sense. In particular, the Document does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares issued by Radici. Should an offer be made or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares or other financial instruments issued by Radici, these will be implemented in compliance with applicable legislation and through the use, where applicable, of an Admission Document. Radici provides the information contained in this document on a strictly confidential basis; receiving this document, the recipient agrees with Radici to keep the contents of the Document and the Document itself strictly confidential.

The content of this document is purely informative and the nature of the data contained therein is merely temporary. The Document does not represent in its entirety neither the Company nor the project that it intends to carry out and, therefore, some information concerning them may have been omitted. Therefore, Radici does not provide any guarantee as to the completeness, accuracy and correctness of the information, forecasts or opinions expressed therein. Radici and its collaborators, therefore, cannot be held responsible in any way for any consequence deriving, directly or indirectly, from reading, processing and / or evaluation