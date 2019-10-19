|
Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S p A : 21.10.2019 – Radici-P.IB roadshow presentation
10/19/2019 | 09:36pm EDT
Radici Pietro
Industries & Brands
S.p.A.
Roadshow Presentation
October 2019
This document ("Document") is strictly confidential and was produced by Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A. (hereinafter "Roots" or the "Company"), also on the basis of information and financial data provided by its shareholders as well as on the basis of publicly available information and documents, in order to provide the recipients with information on the possible transaction of admission to trading of Radici shares and warrants on AIM Italia ("Transaction"). The Document does not purport to be exhaustive and by accepting the delivery / viewing of the same, the recipient recognizes his responsibility (i) in conducting his own analysis activity and (ii) in forming his own opinion about the entities mentioned in the document.
This document has been prepared solely for information purposes and does not constitute a proposal, solicitation or recommendation to make any investment, nor should it be interpreted in this sense. In particular, the Document does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares issued by Radici. Should an offer be made or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares or other financial instruments issued by Radici, these will be implemented in compliance with applicable legislation and through the use, where applicable, of an Admission Document. Radici provides the information contained in this document on a strictly confidential basis; receiving this document, the recipient agrees with Radici to keep the contents of the Document and the Document itself strictly confidential.
The content of this document is purely informative and the nature of the data contained therein is merely temporary. The Document does not represent in its entirety neither the Company nor the project that it intends to carry out and, therefore, some information concerning them may have been omitted. Therefore, Radici does not provide any guarantee as to the completeness, accuracy and correctness of the information, forecasts or opinions expressed therein. Radici and its collaborators, therefore, cannot be held responsible in any way for any consequence deriving, directly or indirectly, from reading, processing and / or evaluation
evaluation of this document and / or from any event attributable to it. In no case shall Radici be liable for any costs or expenses incurred in connection with any assessment and / or guess or for other costs and expenses incurred by any counterparties in relation to the Transaction.
Although the processing of the Document has been carried out with care and diligence, Radici does not guarantee the completeness, accuracy and correctness of the information, forecasts or opinions expressed therein. Some parts of the Document contain statements with long-term forecasts, which represent estimates subject to risks or uncertainties and which, therefore, could differ, even substantially, from future results.
The information contained in this document may be subject to change without the need for Radici to provide any information regarding the recipients of this document; furthermore, Radici points out that the returns and results relating to past data are not indicative of future results.
Before proceeding with the subscription of Radici shares and warrants, please read the Admission Document and, in particular, the Risk Factors chapter.
This Document may not be copied, distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor transmitted to third parties without the written consent of the Company.
Ivan Palazzi
CEO
Textile industry manager with thirty years experience.
After having followed the group's landing in China for 3 years, earning an MBA at MIP (Milan Polytechnic) and having gained 3 years of experience in Germany, he returned to Italy at the head of Radici in 2012.
From its arrival the group has doubled its turnover, reaching around 90 different countries.
Giuseppe Morettini
Attorney with proxy for legal
and financial affairs
Lawyer in civil, corporate, banking and tax law. He has collaborated with the tax and legal firm Tremonti e Associati and holds a master's degree in tax law and business law from the Bocconi University.
He deals with corporate reorganization, M&A and capital market operations in the infrastructure, energy, real estate, logistics, textile and banking sectors. He is also a director of various companies and banks.
Foundation of the
division
specializing in
preformed
carpets and textile
1950 accessories for the 1972 automotive sector
1964
Launch of
Foundation ofSIT-INBrand Filatura di Cazzano
S. Andrea S.p.A.
Acquisition
of the
company
Due Palme
S.p.A., holder
of the DUE
PALME brand
1998
|
|
Redefinition of the
|
Sit-in Sport
|
group's core business
|
and product
|
Impianti
|
innovation.
|
foundation
|
New commercial
|
|
|
alliances.
2005
Change of
denomination in 2012 - 2018 Radici Pietro Industries
& Brands S.p.A.
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 01:35:04 UTC
|
|