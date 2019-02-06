Radicle Growth : Invests $250K in Leaf to Give Farmers a Streamlined View of Agriculture Data

Radicle
Growth, an acceleration platform for early-stage ag and food
technologies, today announced that Leaf
Agriculture has been awarded $250,000 as the winner of the Radicle
Global Pre-Seed (GPS) Challenge. Unlike the funding that most
pre-seed-stage companies have access to, this funding includes a custom
acceleration program to help bring Leaf’s technology to market more
quickly.
Born out of a movement that identified the need for data connectivity
between agtech products, Leaf, the digital agriculture network
connecting AgTech APIs & data, was selected as the winner of the GPS
Challenge for their innovative API product that facilitates fast, easy
and secure data transfer between agtech platform partners through a
single point of access. Leaf’s API enables standardized cross-data
access, analysis and scalable collaboration amongst farmers and agtech
companies worldwide.
Commenting on the early success of their technology, G. Bailey
Stockdale, Leaf Agriculture’s CEO, remarked, “Increasingly,
farmers demand all-in-one solutions for their agriculture data. In
response, agtech companies both large and small are quickly forming
partnerships and programmatic connections between their data platforms
via APIs. However, we see the vast majority of agtech companies
struggling to implement and maintain their partnerships at a technical
level while balancing the development of their core products. Our
solution allows them to activate instant connections with their partners
and remain focused on their own innovations. We’re honored to be
recognized as the winner of the GPS Challenge and excited to continue
our network’s expansion into North America with our new strategic
partners at Radicle Growth.”
The GPS Challenge called on agtech and foodtech startups from around the
world that were taking part in an incubator or accelerator program to
apply for investment. Radicle evaluated the applicants to identify and
accelerate the development of the most promising pre-seed agtech and
foodtech companie(s) in the world. Through investing the amount they
need to be successful at the pre-seed stage, preparing them for their
next round of funding, and providing them access to Radicle’s platform,
Radicle helps change the trajectory of companies in their infancy.
“Leaf will benefit from a customized acceleration program which will
help them to reduce execution risk and meet the right corporate and
co-investment partners, domain experts and marquee customers,” said
Kirk Haney, CEO and Managing Partner of Radicle Growth. “This
type of capital infusion is one that many pre-seed companies in
traditional accelerator programs don’t have access to. Couple this with
access to our ecosystem, coaching from domain experts and the fact that
the challenge winners don’t have to relocate, all of these elements are
what makes an investment from Radicle so significant.”
