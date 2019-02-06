Radicle Growth : Invests $250K in Leaf to Give Farmers a Streamlined View of Agriculture Data

Winner of the Radicle Global Pre-Seed (GPS) Challenge Secures Funding to Solve a Technical Challenge in the AgTech Sector

Radicle Growth, an acceleration platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, today announced that Leaf Agriculture has been awarded $250,000 as the winner of the Radicle Global Pre-Seed (GPS) Challenge. Unlike the funding that most pre-seed-stage companies have access to, this funding includes a custom acceleration program to help bring Leaf’s technology to market more quickly.

Born out of a movement that identified the need for data connectivity between agtech products, Leaf, the digital agriculture network connecting AgTech APIs & data, was selected as the winner of the GPS Challenge for their innovative API product that facilitates fast, easy and secure data transfer between agtech platform partners through a single point of access. Leaf’s API enables standardized cross-data access, analysis and scalable collaboration amongst farmers and agtech companies worldwide.

Commenting on the early success of their technology, G. Bailey Stockdale, Leaf Agriculture’s CEO, remarked, “Increasingly, farmers demand all-in-one solutions for their agriculture data. In response, agtech companies both large and small are quickly forming partnerships and programmatic connections between their data platforms via APIs. However, we see the vast majority of agtech companies struggling to implement and maintain their partnerships at a technical level while balancing the development of their core products. Our solution allows them to activate instant connections with their partners and remain focused on their own innovations. We’re honored to be recognized as the winner of the GPS Challenge and excited to continue our network’s expansion into North America with our new strategic partners at Radicle Growth.”

The GPS Challenge called on agtech and foodtech startups from around the world that were taking part in an incubator or accelerator program to apply for investment. Radicle evaluated the applicants to identify and accelerate the development of the most promising pre-seed agtech and foodtech companie(s) in the world. Through investing the amount they need to be successful at the pre-seed stage, preparing them for their next round of funding, and providing them access to Radicle’s platform, Radicle helps change the trajectory of companies in their infancy.

“Leaf will benefit from a customized acceleration program which will help them to reduce execution risk and meet the right corporate and co-investment partners, domain experts and marquee customers,” said Kirk Haney, CEO and Managing Partner of Radicle Growth. “This type of capital infusion is one that many pre-seed companies in traditional accelerator programs don’t have access to. Couple this with access to our ecosystem, coaching from domain experts and the fact that the challenge winners don’t have to relocate, all of these elements are what makes an investment from Radicle so significant.”

About Radicle Growth:

Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive agtech & foodtech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Leaf Agriculture:

Leaf Agriculture is a digital agriculture network connecting AgTech APIs and data and making agriculture data accessible from any source with a single API. Leaf’s technology makes it easy to access high quality agriculture data, validate user access, and deploy recommendations across data providers. To learn more, visit: http://leafagriculture.com.br/.

