Radio Show Promotes the Truth About Drugs

06/13/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynn Posyton the host of the radio show “Talk of the Town” on WTAN 1340AM and 106.1FM told her audiences about the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s (FDFW) Truth About Drugs drug education program and materials in her May 30th show. The program educates youth on the dangers of drugs by giving them the real facts and includes 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”  The radio show, which airs every Tuesday from 5:00PM to 6:00PM, focuses on good news and the motto is “Where Good News and Good Guys Meet.”

“I like to promote people and groups that do good and help the community,” said Lynn Posyton the host of the show. “And Drug-Free World is one of those organizations.”    

Per a 2016 US Surgeon General report 21 million Americans struggle with drug addiction.

“It’s so important to educate the community about drugs as it is such a big problem,” said Posyton.

The “Talk of the Town” radio show can also be watched listened to live on www.tantalk1340.com and past shows are also available on the website.

Consumer Energy Services sponsor the show as part of their corporate social responsibility and have also been proud supporters of FDFW for many years.       

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to help educate youth or their community on the dangers of drugs.

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.

Anyone who would like more information or get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org
         
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

For More Information Contact:
Julieta Santagostino
info.fl@drugfreeworld.org
727-467-6962

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24587980-1946-404c-89cf-a27ae771b3e8

Foundation for a Drug-Free World on WTAN

Lynn Posyton Hosted a show on WTAN radio about The Truth About Drugs campaign with a volunteer from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World's Florida chapter

