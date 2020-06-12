Radiology Oncology Systems and Dignatel Team Up to Extend the Life of Cancer-Fighting Medical Equipment

San Diego, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiology Oncology Systems (“ROS”) of San Diego announced today that is has signed an agreement with Dignatel Business Solutions of Seattle, to provide software support for medical linear accelerator systems used to treat cancer patients.

ROS is one of the worlds leading suppliers of pre-owned and refurbished linear accelerators. These devices costs millions of dollars brand new, and many smaller clinics and rural hospitals cannot afford new equipment.

“When we throw away used linear accelerators systems in the United States, patients in price-sensitive regions, whether rural United States, or countries like in Bolivia and Argentina, and even Mexico, simply don’t get the needed access to cancer care” states John Vano, CEO of ROS. “There is a place for pre-owned equipment in the healthcare space, especially when it serves underrepresented communities.”

Dignatel’s strength comes in the field of software support. Now, aging equipment does not have to be scrapped or destroyed if the software has gotten old or reached it’s “end-of-life.” Dignatel provides full support solutions for older versions of software, helping to keep the equipment operating safely and securely, for years to come.

“It’s hard for a clinic that operates an aging linear accelerator system to justify a software upgrade or software maintenance agreement that often exceeds the value of the machine itself,” stated Dan DuBeau, the CEO and co-founder of Dignatel. Dan Dubeau has more than 30 years of experience with MDAnderson, Siemens Medical and Varian Medical Systems, the leading manufacturer of linear accelerator systems in the U.S. “By teaming up with ROS, we can give owners of used equipment more comfort in knowing that they can continue to operate their older software systems with comfort and security.” Dignatel also works with other linear accelerator service/maintenance companies to support newer linear accelerator systems, offering software support at a fraction of the cost.

About Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.

For over 20 years, Radiology Oncology Systems has provided to radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging facilities around the world with quality, cost-effective, new and pre-owned, medical equipment. ROS supplies high-quality pre-owned linear accelerators (LINACs), CT scanners, PET/CT Scanners, MRI systems, and more, to practices around the globe, ensuring that the most reliable equipment solutions reach those who need it the most. For more information, visit www.OncologySystems.com or email Info@OncologySystems.com.

About Dignatel Business Solutions, LLC



An affordable alternative to OEM service and support that allows you to sustain your equipment until YOU are ready to replace it. YOU are in control. No more end-of-life worries. Dignatel is an independent service organization (ISO). We provide proactive support options as an alternative to OEM vendor support, and a support option for customers with discontinued products or products classified as “End of Support” or “End of Life” by the manufacturer. We support Varian®* ARIA®* OIS and Eclipse™* systems as well as Elekta®** MOSAIQ®** systems.

Katie Witherall VP, Operations Radiology Oncology Systems Office: +1 858-454-8100 Info@OncologySystems.com http://OncologySystems.com