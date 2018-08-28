Radiotherapy - Global Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2026: Untapped Market in Emerging Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Radiotherapy
According to the report, the market accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $13.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
7.7% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing number of cancer patients and untapped market
in some emerging countries are fuelling the market growth. However
factors such as expensive treatments, adequate infrastructure and
adequate skills and training are hampering the market growth.
By Geography, North America is expected to surpass other regions due to
technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high
adoption of radiotherapy products owing to the increasing incidence of
cancer followed by the Asia pacific region.
Products Covered
External Beam Radiotherapy
Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy
Systemic Radiotherapy
Types Covered
External Beam Radiotherapy
Internal Beam Radiotherapy
Systemic Radiotherapy
Applications Covered
External Beam Radiation Therapy
Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy
End-Users Covered
Hospitals
Cancer Research Institutes
Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centers
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Product
5 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type
7 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Application
8 Global Radiotherapy Market, By End-User
9 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
Accuray Incorporated
C. R. Bard Inc.
Siemens
Elekta AB
IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA)
Isoray Medical Inc.
Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Nordion Inc.
Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
P-Cure Ltd.
Pronova Solutions LLC
Raysearch Laboratories
Theragenics Corporation
Varian Medical Systems Inc.
Viewray Inc.
ProTom International Inc.
Covidien Ltd.
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA
Provision Healthcare
