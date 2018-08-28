Radiotherapy - Global Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2026: Untapped Market in Emerging Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Radiotherapy - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing number of cancer patients and untapped market in some emerging countries are fuelling the market growth. However factors such as expensive treatments, adequate infrastructure and adequate skills and training are hampering the market growth.

By Geography, North America is expected to surpass other regions due to technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high adoption of radiotherapy products owing to the increasing incidence of cancer followed by the Asia pacific region.

Products Covered

External Beam Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Types Covered

External Beam Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Applications Covered

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

End-Users Covered

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centers

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Product

5 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type

7 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Application

8 Global Radiotherapy Market, By End-User

9 Global Radiotherapy Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Accuray Incorporated

C. R. Bard Inc.

Siemens

Elekta AB

IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA)

Isoray Medical Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nordion Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

P-Cure Ltd.

Pronova Solutions LLC

Raysearch Laboratories

Theragenics Corporation

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Viewray Inc.

ProTom International Inc.

Covidien Ltd.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA

Provision Healthcare

