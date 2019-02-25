Radisys Unveils New Advanced Speech Recognition Support for Enhanced In-Call Speech Services

Radisys®
Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today
announced new features for its MediaEngine virtualized media server to
enable advanced in-call services, allowing Communication Service
Providers (CSPs) to implement speech recognition interfaces at
dramatically lower costs than previous solutions. These new features
allow CSPs to accelerate new speech-driven service introductions by
utilizing off-the-shelf Intel® Architecture servers, advanced
media processing with MediaEngine, and a combination of advanced speech
processing engines, to significantly lower OpEx and CapEx, all within a
well-defined open API framework.
News Highlights
-
Speech-enabled interfaces have become preferred user interfaces on
phones, smart speakers, and home IoT devices. As a result, users now
expect speech support for a growing variety of applications including
in-call personal assistants, contact center communications, automated
bot interactions and more. However, “in-call” speech recognition
solutions to date have been primarily limited to call centers as a
replacement for IVR (touch tone) applications. Cloud-based solutions
that support in-call speech enablement require extensive and costly
hardware, and one-size-fits-all natural language speech recognition
engines, making scalable deployment of network-based speech-enabled
applications expensive for high-volume applications.
-
Radisys’ MediaEngine offers new features that enable CSPs to overcome
the challenges associated with the traditional in-call speech-enabled
applications, and deploy innovative new solutions, including enhanced
customer service or application navigation (like in-conference
commands for more hands-free capability), or to develop new revenue
streams by using speech analytics to build actionable customer
engagements. These new features include:
-
Embedded in media server key word detection delivers a small
footprint key word or key phrase speech recognition engine,
allowing for an “always on” solution that reduces costs of
deploying speech enabled services by over 90%.
-
Integrated support for multi-vendor best-in-class server based
in-network or cloud speech platforms for advanced speech
interactions including natural language conversational
recognition, and text-to-speech processing, allowing service
providers to pick the best technology for their particular use
case.
-
Voice Quality Enhancements (VQE) to overcome telecom network or
environmental conditions that can reduce in-call recognition
accuracy.
-
Radisys’ MediaEngine software with embedded real-time advanced speech
processing and media analytics allows CSPs to create, deliver and
monetize new applications by delivering cost-effective advanced
technologies that were previously cost prohibitive for many innovative
applications.
“As speech technology has evolved, there are a growing number of
opportunities for service providers to develop network-based
speech-enabled applications that will drive new revenues,” said Sue
Rudd, Director of Networks and Service Platforms, at Strategy Analytics.
“Radisys has added some very innovative features that will allow service
providers to introduce a range of cost effective, scalable, hosted
solutions from conference call add-ons, to call center services and
analytics and even IoT triggered voice. This approach enables service
providers to add significant value with mass market ‘in-call’ speech
recognition services at significantly lower cost.”
“With the continued drive toward more speech-enabled devices and
services, CSPs are well positioned to address the gap in in-call speech
solutions,” said Al Balasco, vice president, MediaEngine, Radisys.
“Radisys’ MediaEngine’s integrated speech recognition capabilities
enable service providers to overcome the cost, complexity and quality
challenges associated with traditional in-call speech-enabled services,
while adding complementary media processing features for advanced
applications and services using open APIs.”
Meet with Radisys at MWC 2019
Radisys will showcase MediaEngine’s in-network real time in-call speech
recognition and media analytic innovations in its booth in Hall 5, Stand
5I61 during Mobile World Congress, February 25-28 in Barcelona. To see
the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ media processing
experts to learn more, contact open@radisys.com.
