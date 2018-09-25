Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Radius : Expands Its SaaS-Based International Operations Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

Platform applications now include Global Payroll, Global Accounting, Global Expense Reporting and Global Advisory

Global growth expert Radius has introduced Global Advisory as part of its cloud-based OverseasConnect platform. OverseasConnect enables clients to manage their international operations from a single platform. With the addition of the Global Advisory application, they can now more easily access Radius’ network of experts to get advice on permanent establishment, tax structuring, employer obligations, global mobility and more when they need it.

The Global Advisory application gives users the ability to order, track and retain all their Radius advisory projects, ensuring that valuable information is easily managed from anywhere in the world at any time. Global Advisory has a powerful filtering tool, a compliance-alert feature showing important regulatory changes based on a user’s countries of operation and the option to request advisory projects 24/7.

The application stores advisory documents in a single, cloud-based repository that complies with the world’s strictest data protection laws. Global Advisory ensures that information is secure and easily found even in the face of employee turnover. To meet internal confidentiality requirements, OverseasConnect administrators can set user roles so that only appropriate personnel can view and track existing advisory materials and order new projects through the app.

“Global Advisory highlights and extends our value proposition,” says Stephen Chipman, CEO of Radius. “It enhances the control provided by OverseasConnect, which gives our clients total visibility into their international operations. And it now gives users even better access to our advisory team and deliverables. Together, our advisors and OverseasConnect make sure our clients can operate compliantly and with confidence in all jurisdictions.”

About Radius

Radius helps companies expand and win globally. Clients from startups to larger multinationals take advantage of Radius’ international accounting, finance, banking, tax, HR, legal and compliance support to simplify their core operations, reduce their risk exposure and improve the management and control of their overseas businesses.

In May 2018, Radius was acquired by Vistra, one of the world’s leading providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private office and fund administration services. Radius will be rebranded as Vistra. With the deal’s completion, the organization has a global international expansion team of 1,300 employees and a total global staff of over 4,000 operating in more than 40 jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.radiusworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pEarnings of Latino-Owned Businesses Jumped 26 Percent During Past 12 Months, According to Biz2Credit’s Annual Study
GL
03:26pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26pAVIS BUDGET : Announces Intention to Offer 350 Million of Senior Notes
AQ
03:26pCELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE : Announces Sales and Production Progress for Subsidiary Enercube
PR
03:26pOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:25pMICHAEL KORS : buys high-fashion label Versace for $2.2bn
AQ
03:24pFUJIFILM : unveils GFX 100Megapixels Concept.
PU
03:24pFUJIFILM : launches new GFX Series medium format mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM GFX 50R”
PU
03:24pCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03:24pEMERSON ELECTRIC : LNG Users Maximize Space, Reduce Costs with New Pressure Relief Valves
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.