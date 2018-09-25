Radius : Expands Its SaaS-Based International Operations Platform

Platform applications now include Global Payroll, Global Accounting, Global Expense Reporting and Global Advisory

Global growth expert Radius has introduced Global Advisory as part of its cloud-based OverseasConnect platform. OverseasConnect enables clients to manage their international operations from a single platform. With the addition of the Global Advisory application, they can now more easily access Radius’ network of experts to get advice on permanent establishment, tax structuring, employer obligations, global mobility and more when they need it.

The Global Advisory application gives users the ability to order, track and retain all their Radius advisory projects, ensuring that valuable information is easily managed from anywhere in the world at any time. Global Advisory has a powerful filtering tool, a compliance-alert feature showing important regulatory changes based on a user’s countries of operation and the option to request advisory projects 24/7.

The application stores advisory documents in a single, cloud-based repository that complies with the world’s strictest data protection laws. Global Advisory ensures that information is secure and easily found even in the face of employee turnover. To meet internal confidentiality requirements, OverseasConnect administrators can set user roles so that only appropriate personnel can view and track existing advisory materials and order new projects through the app.

“Global Advisory highlights and extends our value proposition,” says Stephen Chipman, CEO of Radius. “It enhances the control provided by OverseasConnect, which gives our clients total visibility into their international operations. And it now gives users even better access to our advisory team and deliverables. Together, our advisors and OverseasConnect make sure our clients can operate compliantly and with confidence in all jurisdictions.”

About Radius

Radius helps companies expand and win globally. Clients from startups to larger multinationals take advantage of Radius’ international accounting, finance, banking, tax, HR, legal and compliance support to simplify their core operations, reduce their risk exposure and improve the management and control of their overseas businesses.

In May 2018, Radius was acquired by Vistra, one of the world’s leading providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private office and fund administration services. Radius will be rebranded as Vistra. With the deal’s completion, the organization has a global international expansion team of 1,300 employees and a total global staff of over 4,000 operating in more than 40 jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.radiusworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005058/en/