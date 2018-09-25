Radius : Expands Its SaaS-Based International Operations Platform

Global growth expert Radius has introduced Global Advisory as part of
its cloud-based OverseasConnect
platform. OverseasConnect enables clients to manage their
international operations from a single platform. With the addition of
the Global Advisory application, they can now more easily access Radius’
network of experts to get advice on permanent establishment, tax
structuring, employer obligations, global mobility and more when they
need it.
The Global Advisory application gives users the ability to order, track
and retain all their Radius advisory projects, ensuring that valuable
information is easily managed from anywhere in the world at any time.
Global Advisory has a powerful filtering tool, a compliance-alert
feature showing important regulatory changes based on a user’s countries
of operation and the option to request advisory projects 24/7.
The application stores advisory documents in a single, cloud-based
repository that complies with the world’s strictest data protection
laws. Global Advisory ensures that information is secure and easily
found even in the face of employee turnover. To meet internal
confidentiality requirements, OverseasConnect administrators can
set user roles so that only appropriate personnel can view and track
existing advisory materials and order new projects through the app.
“Global Advisory highlights and extends our value proposition,” says
Stephen Chipman, CEO of Radius. “It enhances the control provided by OverseasConnect,
which gives our clients total visibility into their international
operations. And it now gives users even better access to our advisory
team and deliverables. Together, our advisors and OverseasConnect
make sure our clients can operate compliantly and with confidence in all
jurisdictions.”
About Radius
Radius helps companies expand and win globally. Clients from startups to
larger multinationals take advantage of Radius’ international
accounting, finance, banking, tax, HR, legal and compliance support to
simplify their core operations, reduce their risk exposure and improve
the management and control of their overseas businesses.
In May 2018, Radius was acquired by Vistra, one of the world’s leading
providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private
office and fund administration services. Radius will be rebranded as
Vistra. With the deal’s completion, the organization has a global
international expansion team of 1,300 employees and a total global staff
of over 4,000 operating in more than 40 jurisdictions. For more
information, please visit www.radiusworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005058/en/