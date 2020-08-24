Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Radix to Present Economic Benefits of an FPSO-As-Built Digital Twin at AVEVA World Digital 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software will hold a technical presentation on the “Economic Benefits of an FPSO-As-Built Digital Twin” at AVEVA World Digital (AWD), August 25-26, 2020. Radix is a silver sponsor of AVEVA’s digital engineering conference, which brings together industry leaders, software innovators and analysts to discuss how a wide range of industries are shaping their new, more sustainable future.

An AVEVA Strategic Global Alliance partner for 10 years and registered Systems Integrator, Radix is a global consulting company that provides industrial OT/IT consulting expertise, engineering, customized software development, and automation services under one umbrella.  Radix will virtually exhibit and present how the company is working with AVEVA in different industries to accelerate digital transformation to support clients' business models, with a highlight on FPSO Digital Twins.

“FPSO Operators can realize significant economic, risk, and safety benefits by migrating digital intelligence collected during design into an operational As-Built Digital Twin (ABDT),” commented Richard Frogge, President of Radix US. “The ABDT can become a data lake hub for OEM, Smart P&IDs, SAP, Predictive Maintenance and other Engineering Design data. Incorporating other digital tools (like optimized EHS, process simulation, de-bottlenecking, virtual HazOp and MOCs, visual/acoustical/thermal analytics, drones, and robots) further extends the ABDT’s value as an Asset Financial Optimizer. The ABDT can reduce safety and risk by limiting vessel staff, and Geospatial technologies, Edge and Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity can be leveraged in an ML/AI environment to optimize a Global Fleet of FPSOs.”

In this session, Radix and AVEVA will jointly explore how two technological advancements, virtual HazOps and Visual Analytics, can be used to mitigate FPSO start-up and overall EHS risks.  Radix will close by challenging the status quo related to FPSO contracting, and how the digital scope of work is delivered. 

“Integrated data is the new catalyst of the future. It will fuel major changes in the way we operate our business today,” commented John De Koning, Senior Vice President for Radix’ Business Development, Europe.

The session will feature panelists from Radix and AVEVA. Presenting will be John De Koning, Radix, Senior Vice President for Europe; Pat Jambor, AVEVA, Global Account manager; Natalie Klafke, Radix, Global Managing Dorector for Upstream O&G; and Richard Frogge, Radix’ US President.

The conference is virtual and attendance is complementary. If you are interested in learning about industrial digital transformation from the comfort of your own home office, be part of AVEVA World Digital by registering at: https://sw.aveva.com/aveva-world-digital-registration

About AVEVA World Digital 2020

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software, driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries.

As global economies reopen following lockdown, industries are waking to a new reality. Many senior executives are exploring new operational models, enabling their teams to continue to take advantage of blended work practices using digital tools and cloud to work onsite and remotely, delivering resilient, sustainable operations. For companies small and large, digital transformation has been accelerated and the physical and organizational boundaries have changed, emphasizing the need for innovative technologies to connect teams and drive collaboration.

At AVEVA World Digital this August 2020, industry leaders, software innovators and decision makers will come together to discuss how industries are shaping their new, more sustainable future. Learn how companies are leveraging innovative software by AVEVA to support their evolved operating models founded on capital efficiency and operational resilience. Join some of the world’s leading engineering and manufacturing companies and discover the opportunities for your business in today’s reconnecting world.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Atlanta GA and Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:  

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com 
Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing  +1 (713) 444-6860

AVEVA:

Rose Bambi, rose.bambi@aveva.com

AVEVA, +44 208 323 2789

Leah Jones, ljones@thecommsco.com

CommsCo, +44 7876 117760

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f70a074f-36fe-4f73-ba7b-3bd2b5c41e57

Primary Logo

Radix AVEVA World Digital 2020

Radix presents "Economic Benefits of an as-built FPSO Digital Twin" at AVEVA World Digital 2020, August 25-26. 2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pMEDPACE : The First Controlled Clinical Trial For A CRISPR Enhanced Bacteriophage Therapy
PU
01:13pSAAS ORIGIN STORIES : An Interview with Legendary CFO Steve Cakebread
PU
01:13pSIGGRAPH 2020 : Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit Unleashes Film Fidelity
PU
01:12pNEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pCheck Point Software Partners with Harvard and MIT-founded edX to Deliver Free Online Courses, to Help Close Cyber-security Skills Gap | Check Point Software
AQ
01:10pCitation Growth Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
01:09pFACEBOOK : to pay $125 million in back taxes to France
AQ
01:08pRevised agreement with Tangen
PU
01:08pAppointment and assumption of office of NBIM CEO
PU
01:08pGL EVENTS : Holding of the CACLP exhibition in China and acquisition of the activities of Tranoï in France
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group