Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Raging Kincade Fire Displaces Latino and Immigrant Families from Jobs and Homes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Latino Community Foundation has Reactivated the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund to Support the Farmworkers Impacted by the Fires

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) is reactivating the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, in a rapid response effort to the Kincade Fire currently raging in northern Sonoma County. This out-of-control fire began on Oct. 23 and has already scorched 21,900 acres and as of Friday morning was only 5 percent contained.

"The Kincade Fire has hit during harvest season in Wine Country — a critical time for our farmworker communities. The fire is displacing these hard working families and destroying homes and jobs. Several of our community partners are working overnight to shelter these families who have nowhere else to turn. We want to do everything in our power to support them and remind them that they are not alone,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of LCF. "More than 70% of our vineyard workers are Latinos and immigrants, and they are the most vulnerable in these times of crisis."

As an immediate response, LCF is investing in two community organizations on the frontlines of supporting these families, Nuestra Comunidad and Corazón Healdsburg. Nuestra Comunidad is currently supporting Latino families with emergency translation, resource referrals, and housing assistance. Corazón Healdsburg is currently assisting families with relocation.

To make a contribution to the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, please click here.

“This is the moment for us to rally behind our families and neighbors. Please help us get them the support they need today,” said Martinez Garcel.

About Latino Community Foundation:

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the power of Latinos in California by investing in Latino-led organizations dedicated to the transformation of their communities. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars to improve the livelihood of Latino families. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, visit: www.latinocf.org


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany -sources
RE
05:32pBMW : Strong debut season for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team comes to a difficult conclusion in Qatar.
PU
04:50pKaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits
GL
04:42p10/26/2019 &NDASH; 16 : 00Vale Expands Efforts to Recover Brumadinho and Affected Territories of Barão de Cocais, Itabirito, and Macacos
PU
04:37pLAWSUIT : Southwest pilots streamed video from bathroom cam
AQ
04:13pOML 245 : Judge cancels arrest warrants on Adoke, Etete others
AQ
04:10pRaging Kincade Fire Displaces Latino and Immigrant Families from Jobs and Homes
BU
03:47pOKEA : Start of reservoir section on Infill Ø, well 6407/9-11
PU
03:42pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Kincade Fire in Northern California
PU
03:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TECH CONSULTATIONS ON PARTS OF U.S. TRADE DEAL COMPLETED: China's Commerce Ministry
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
3U.S., China say they are 'close to finalising' part of a Phase One trade deal
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E Reels As California Wildfire Burns -- WSJ
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Adds Subscribers, Expects Disney Deal to Help

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group