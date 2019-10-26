Raging Kincade Fire Displaces Latino and Immigrant Families from Jobs and Homes

Latino Community Foundation has Reactivated the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund to Support the Farmworkers Impacted by the Fires

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) is reactivating the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, in a rapid response effort to the Kincade Fire currently raging in northern Sonoma County. This out-of-control fire began on Oct. 23 and has already scorched 21,900 acres and as of Friday morning was only 5 percent contained.

"The Kincade Fire has hit during harvest season in Wine Country — a critical time for our farmworker communities. The fire is displacing these hard working families and destroying homes and jobs. Several of our community partners are working overnight to shelter these families who have nowhere else to turn. We want to do everything in our power to support them and remind them that they are not alone,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of LCF. "More than 70% of our vineyard workers are Latinos and immigrants, and they are the most vulnerable in these times of crisis."

As an immediate response, LCF is investing in two community organizations on the frontlines of supporting these families, Nuestra Comunidad and Corazón Healdsburg. Nuestra Comunidad is currently supporting Latino families with emergency translation, resource referrals, and housing assistance. Corazón Healdsburg is currently assisting families with relocation.

To make a contribution to the NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, please click here.

“This is the moment for us to rally behind our families and neighbors. Please help us get them the support they need today,” said Martinez Garcel.

About Latino Community Foundation:

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the power of Latinos in California by investing in Latino-led organizations dedicated to the transformation of their communities. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars to improve the livelihood of Latino families. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, visit: www.latinocf.org

