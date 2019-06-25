Raiders Select AEG Facilities to Operate New State-of-the-Art Stadium Under Construction in Las Vegas

The National Football League’s Oakland Raiders have announced that AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of the world’s leading sports, venue and live entertainment company AEG, has been selected to operate their new 65,000-seat stadium now under construction. Set to open in August 2020, the approximately $2 billion, state-of-the-art multi-purpose domed stadium will serve as the new home of the NFL’s most iconic and popular franchise in addition to hosting the NCAA FBS University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football team along with events including concerts, collegiate championships, international sporting events, family shows, festivals and corporate and special events including the Las Vegas Bowl pitting a Pac-12 team against an opponent from either the SEC or Big Ten Conferences each year.

As part of a comprehensive management agreement, AEG Facilities will be responsible for the stadium’s operations beginning with providing pre-opening functions including overseeing the hiring and training of the venue’s full-time staff and planning and executing the stadium’s grand opening schedule of events and activities while managing key departments such as guest services, event operations, booking, security, ticketing, finance and human resources.

Further expanding its global footprint comprised of more than 150 elite venues including stadiums on three continents, AEG will fully integrate the Las Vegas Stadium into its global purchasing network while providing vendor venue services; sustainability consulting through its internationally recognized AEG1Earth division and event day operations including staff training through AEG’s proprietary Encore program following the Stadium’s opening.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with one of sports’ most recognizable, successful and iconic international brands and with a City known as the ‘sports and entertainment capital of the world’ in a Stadium destined to set new standards for the fan experience that will be created,” said Bob Newman, President, AEG Facilities.

“The addition of the Las Vegas Stadium into our global stadia network will provide immediate opportunities to bring new high-profile events to Las Vegas to take advantage of the incredible new stadium and a City that knows how to deliver best in class experiences and events,” continued Newman.

