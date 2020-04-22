Raiffeisen Banka a.d. Beograd Launches Upgraded Version of M-Banking Application Enabling Instant Payments at POS and Paying of Bills by Scanning NBS IPS QR Code

Based on the NBS approval, Raiffeisen Banka a.d. Beograd has enabled its payment service users (consumers) to carry out instant payments at POS via the upgraded m-banking application and to pay bills with the NBS IPS QR code. More information can be found at Raiffeisen Banka a.d. Beograd's website and its branches, and by contacting the Bank's customer service.

Governer's Office