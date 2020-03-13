Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Increasing Industrial and Cross-border Trade Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the rail freight transportation market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 11.2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest APAC research report titled Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. KiwiRail Ltd., Pacific National Group, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), Qube Holdings Ltd. and Twentieth Super Pace Nominees Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing industrial and cross-border trade activities will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing maintenance expenses will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing industrial and cross-border trade activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing maintenance expenses might hamper market growth.
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC is segmented as below:
Mode of Transportation
-
Intermodals
-
Tank Wagons
-
Freight Cars
Geographic segmentation
-
China
-
India
-
Australia
-
Rest of APAC
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rail freight transportation market in APAC report covers the following areas:
-
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Size
-
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Trends
-
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of digitalization in rail freight services as one of the prime reasons driving the rail freight transportation market in APAC growth during the next few years.
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rail freight transportation market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as KiwiRail Ltd., Pacific National Group, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), Qube Holdings Ltd. and Twentieth Super Pace Nominees Pty Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rail freight transportation market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist rail freight transportation market in APAC growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the rail freight transportation market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the rail freight transportation market in APAC
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rail freight transportation market in APAC vendors
