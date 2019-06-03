RailUSA Acquires CSX's 430-Mile Florida Panhandle Rail Line

RailUSA, LLC, an independent freight railroad and rail services holding
company, announced today its acquisition of a 430-mile rail line and
related real estate from CSX Corporation (CSX). The line, now named
Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad (FGA), operates from Baldwin, FL, (near
Jacksonville) to Pensacola, FL, passing through Tallahassee, FL, with a
connection to Attapulgus, GA. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
“FGA’s geographic location makes it a highly desirable rail freight
route for shippers in the Florida Panhandle, and offers prime railcar
storage,” said RailUSA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary O.
Marino. “The line has many customers with plants located along the
railroad, and we see a substantial opportunity to enhance the suite of
services we offer them, as well as to attract new customers with
concentrated local services.”
FG&A transports approximately 30,000 carloads of freight annually,
including commodities such as: aggregates, cement, grain, chemicals,
wind turbine components, and other industrial products. The rail line
has 65 employees, 18 locomotives and is headquartered in Tallahassee,
Florida. FGA will continue to interchange with CSX.
RailUSA is actively acquiring short line and regional railroads, and
FG&A is the company’s second acquisition to date. In 2018, RailUSA
acquired the Grenada railroad, a 206-mile rail line between Memphis, TN,
and Canton, MS.
“This transaction continues our active acquisition program,” Marino
added. “We are pleased with our progress to date and see strong
potential opportunity in short line/regional railroad prospects in North
America. Our company has strong financial backing that, combined with
our own capital, provides the funding necessary to compete in the
re-invigorated rail market. We plan to strategically invest in well
located railroads where significant value can be achieved through our
organizational expertise.”
RailUSA is owned by Equity Group Investments (EGI), the private
investment firm of Sam Zell; International Rail Partners, a group of
veteran rail operators; and other EGI co-investors. Two EGI executives
serve as board members of RailUSA – Evan Harwood, Managing Director, and
Rahul Sen, Vice President.
“There is growing demand for first- and last-mile freight services,”
said Mark Sotir, Co-President of Equity Group Investments. “We are
attracted to the opportunity and staying power of short line railroads,
which tend to have minimal disruption in economic downturns. Further,
railcar storage provides a natural hedge for economic downturns.”
About RailUSA
RailUSA is an independent freight railroad and rail services holding
company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is managed by
International Rail Partners. RailUSA owns and operates two short
line/regional railroads – Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, which runs
between Baldwin, FL, and Pensacola, FL, and Granada Railroad, which runs
between Memphis, TN, and Canton, MS. For more information visit www.railusa.net.
About Equity Group Investments
Equity Group Investments (EGI) is the private investment firm founded by
Sam Zell 50 years ago. Based in Chicago, EGI invests opportunistically
across industries and geographies and throughout the capital structure.
Current portfolio investments are in transportation and logistics,
energy, waste and infrastructure, manufacturing, communications,
healthcare, agribusiness, insurance, and real estate. EGI provides
flexible capital and employs an engaged ownership approach to maximize
the potential of its investments. For more information on EGI, visit www.egizell.com.
About International Rail Partners
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, International Rail Partners is focused on
acquiring and operating North American railroads, as well as ancillary
rail services throughout the continent. IRP was founded by Gary O.
Marino who previously founded RailAmerica, Inc. as well as Patriot Rail
Corp. He leads a team of railroad industry veterans who collectively
have more than 200 years of experience in the industry. For more
information on IRP, visit us at www.irailpartners.com.
