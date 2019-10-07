Log in
Railbox Consulting Announces Digital Marketing Partnership with ITS ConGlobal: ReeferContainerPros.com

10/07/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Railbox Consulting announces multi-year digital marketing partnership with ITS ConGlobal to sell and rent refrigerated shipping containers nationwide at ReeferContainerPros.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005141/en/

Railbox Consulting announces multi-year digital marketing partnership with ITS ConGlobal to sell and rent refrigerated shipping containers ("reefer" containers) at ReeferContainerPros.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Railbox Consulting announces multi-year digital marketing partnership with ITS ConGlobal to sell and rent refrigerated shipping containers ("reefer" containers) at ReeferContainerPros.com (Photo: Business Wire)

ConGlobal is the largest intermodal services company in North America, and already stores more refrigerated containers (sometimes called “reefer” containers) at their depots than anyone else in the United States. Railbox will provide a digital marketing platform in ReeferContainerPros.com that will be powered by ConGlobal for refrigerated container sales, service and fulfillment.

Railbox Consulting President Mike Norton said, “We’re proud to have the confidence of the leading refrigerated container depot and service provider in the country. Having Reefer Container Pros powered by the experts at ConGlobal is a win for our customers.”

Beyond providing a web-marketing platform, Railbox Consulting CIO Derek Murashige (formerly a Director at GoDaddy and Mobile Mini, among others) is fully integrating the back end with ConGlobal’s system. This seamless integration ensures that customers will be redirected to the appropriate party at ConGlobal, with no additional hurdles within the customer experience.

Mr. Murashige added, “We’ve run into a lot of old thinking in the container industry, but we were pleased to see that ConGlobal understands the opportunity for digital partnerships. We’re excited to see what we can build with their resources and our technology.” Mr. Murashige added that an AI-powered chat bot would also be a part of ReeferContainerPros.com in the coming months.

About Railbox Consulting

Railbox Consulting is a privately held technology firm, focused on the intermodal shipping container industry. Our customers can buy & rent shipping containers at WesternContainerSales.com or buy & rent refrigerated shipping containers at ReeferContainerPros.com

For more information about Railbox Consulting, visit RailboxConsulting.com


© Business Wire 2019
