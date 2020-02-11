Log in
Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023 | Increased Demand for Rail Logistics Due to Rising Trade Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/11/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the railway traction motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006069/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the railway traction motor market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, delay in execution and development of railway projects might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Railway Traction Motor Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • DC motors
  • AC motors
  • Synchronous motors

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30703

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our railway traction motor market report covers the following areas:

  • Railway Traction Motor Market Size
  • Railway Traction Motor Market Trends
  • Railway Traction Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies smart railways gaining popularity as one of the prime reasons driving the railway traction motor market growth during the next few years.

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railway traction motor market, including some of the vendors such as ABB, Alstom, Bombardier, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens and Traktionssysteme Austria. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the railway traction motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist railway traction motor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the railway traction motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the railway traction motor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway traction motor market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
