Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rain Forest International, Inc. : Opens U.S. Headquarters, Adds Management and Expands Product Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

CHINCHA ALTA, Peru, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Forest International, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: RFII), announced today that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc. ("Rain Forest") has opened its Southwestern United States headquarters in Cave Creek, Arizona, and expanded its product line to include a Golden Berry seed extract (Physalis Peruviana).

Tim Shoniker, now Chief Administrative Officer of Rain Forest, has been working with Rain Forest for almost a year and is largely responsible for the extraordinary steps it has taken in bringing our products to the U.S. consumer. Vincent Piraneo, now Executive Vice President of Rain Forest, is responsible for Rain Forest's Southwestern U.S. operations. Tim Shoniker and Vince Piraneo have fifteen and ten years experience respectively in the Health and Wellness sector specializing in natural nutrients grown and cultivated in completely organic and "green" environments.

Golden berries are the new nutraceutical "super food". They are high in fiber with zero grams of fat, gluten free and a fantastic source of vitamins A, B and C. Golden berries also contain carotenoids, polyphenols, are non GMO, and contain potent antioxidants that are vital in the fight against free radicals.  Our grape seed extract capsules and golden berry seed extract capsules will be available through our first retail partner, AzWHOLEistic during March, 2019, under Rain Forest's signature brand name, Inca Berrie.

Tim Shoniker is a very successful entrepreneur who has built several successful businesses over the past thirty five years.   Vince Piraneo has had extensive executive experience as an Account Manager at Isidiol International Inc., one of the pre-eminent companies in the U.S. incorporating CBDs with a variety of nutraceutical products.

Jose Veliz, President of Rain Forest states, "We are very excited with the opening of our U.S. headquarters and initial entry to the U.S. retail market and are confident that our new management team will be expanding operations and retail sales, in the near future."

About Rain Forest International, Inc.:

Rain Forest International, Inc. (www.rainforestinternational.com), is a business opportunity company with a primary focus on working with and/or acquiring operational companies to work with for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value.  Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc., it markets and sells a line of nutraceutical products based on a premium grape seed and golden berry seed extract, from the Amazon Rain Forest.

Forward Looking Statements
Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements in this press release.  This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "goal", "expects", "future", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements.  Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rain-forest-international-inc-opens-us-headquarters-adds-management-and-expands-product-line-300811077.html

SOURCE Rain Forest International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pEMAAR PROPERTIES : Exclusive Rates and Offer on Business Meetings at Emaar Hospitality Group's hotels
AQ
01:43pCINEWORLD : Directorate Change and Board Committees
PU
01:43pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Launches Updated Look To Auto Appearance Brands And Innovative New Product Line For Fragrance Brand
PR
01:43pPARTNERRE : Announces Changes to Property & Casualty Business Organization and Executive Leadership Team
BU
01:41pBULLFROG GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:40pEnd to U.S.-China trade impasse needed to absorb U.S. crude exports - Trafigura
RE
01:40pBOEING : EASA suspends all flight operations of two Boeing 737 models
RE
01:40pPrime City One Capital Corp. Announces Retirement of President/CEO and Replacement
NE
01:38pAMS : Repurchase of its Convertible Bonds ...
PU
01:38pINFRONT : Introducing Infront Eurozone Small Cap Valuation Index
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.