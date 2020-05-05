Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rain Resources Corp. Announces Name Change and Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - Rain Resources Corp. ("Rain" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to "CloudBreak Discovery Corp." (the "Name Change") and has completed a consolidation of its Class A common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every two (2) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation have been completed in conjunction with and in contemplation of the Company's previously announced merger transaction with Ridge Royalty Corp. ("Ridge") pursuant to which Rain and Ridge will complete a "three-cornered amalgamation", with Ridge amalgamating with Rain's wholly-owned subsidiary (see the Company's news release dated February 12, 2020 respecting the transaction).

Prior to the Consolidation, there were 10,397,549 Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation there are 5,198,778 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares were issued under the Consolidation; instead where the Consolidation would have otherwise resulted in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional Share, the number of Shares issued to such holder was rounded up or down to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP and ISIN for the Shares are 189121106 and CA1891211064, respectively.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective certificates representing pre-consolidated Shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Computershare. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated Share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a post-consolidation Share certificate. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Meister
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 351-6647

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55424


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pVista Gold Corp. Receives $2.4 Million Awak Mas Option Payment
GL
06:11pBROADCOM INC. : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
06:11pBRINK'S : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pTETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
06:09pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Q1 2020 Earnings Call
PU
06:09pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Stockholder Letter (opens in new window)
PU
06:09pIMPERIAL OIL : appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream
PU
06:09pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Presentation
PU
06:08pMODEL N : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08pONTO INNOVATION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OIL INSURANCE LIMITED : (OIL) Holds Its First Ever Telephonic Annual General Meeting
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19
3GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Treasury Win..
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Air Pollution Levels to..
5OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. : Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group