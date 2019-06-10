Log in
Rain Resources Corp. Closes Financing

06/10/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Rain Resources Corp. ("Rain" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") under which it has raised gross proceeds of $121,200 by way of the issuance of 1,212,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one Class A common share and one-half of one Class A common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for two years. Securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Meister
Chief Executive Officer
604-351-6647

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45468


© Newsfilecorp 2019
