RainFocus' New Module Revolutionizes Strategic Meetings Management and Event Marketing

09/03/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Lehi, UT, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus announced the release of the Strategic Event Program (SEP) Module as part of the company’s all-in-one platform. The new module simplifies strategic meetings management (SMM) while empowering event and marketing teams who are seeking greater business impact from their recurring meetings and events. 

The SEP Module saves event teams a significant amount of time and effort as they set up, manage, and deliver roadshows, business meetings, strategic meetings, and training sessions. The fully-featured module allows teams to oversee all of their virtual, physical, and hybrid meetings from one platform. With the SEP Module, teams can maximize data from their entire meeting and events portfolio in real-time to drive business results. The module integrates seamlessly with sales and marketing technology stacks to help clients better understand their audiences, create meaningful recommendations, and tailor experiences to each individual’s unique needs and preferences.  

Key benefits of the SEP Module include the ability to: 

  • Run an entire event portfolio from the secure, reliable, and integrated RainFocus Platform.
  • Source venues, set up, market, and deliver events from start to finish in a single user-friendly SaaS interface.
  • Intuitively understand where to start and how to complete the guided setup of events, saving time and other resources.
  • Create the right kinds of branded experiences by building simple landing pages, event websites, registration workflows, emails, and more—no coding required.
  • Track, compare, and optimize value with good event data visibility, which can be shared across the entire event portfolio.
  • Connect strategic events to the marketing cloud for consistent interaction and communication.
  • Run check-in and badging without the need for RainFocus staff onsite.
  • Deliver physical, virtual, or hybrid events with flexibility to pivot as needed.
  • Receive 24/7 security and monitoring from the only event software company that is ISO27001:2013 certified and CCPA and GDPR compliant ensuring that data remains secure. 

“We originally began work on the SEP Module to provide our clients with a simpler alternative to the complex legacy systems that they were using to manage their small events,” explains RainFocus CTO, Mike Bushman. “That being said, we are now seeing many practical uses of the SEP Module for teams who are looking to either deliver small virtual events or who plan to return to physical events on a smaller scale.” 

The advantage of using the SEP Module for virtual events is that customers will be able to gather new virtual insights without losing connection to their existing physical data. The SEP Module consolidates all of an organization’s events into one platform—no matter the size, complexity, or frequency. The module acts as a single source of truth for SMM, data, and marketing tech stack integration. When physical events do return, those who have adopted the SEP Module will be better equipped to deliver personalized experiences to attendees as they will have a clear view of how each attendee engaged at every one of their events. 

To learn more about the SEP and its other features, click here


About RainFocus

RainFocus simplifies event marketing success by uniting conferences, meetings, strategic events, and tradeshows with one insight-driven platform. By blending offline and online efforts, RainFocus eliminates the disjointed nature of traditional event marketing, empowering organizations to both measure and maximize their most effective marketing channel. 

Brian Gates
RainFocus
brian.gates@rainfocus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
