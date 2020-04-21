Log in
Rainer Hepberger Joins William Blair's Healthcare Investment Banking Team in London

04/21/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Continuing European Investment Banking Expansion

William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the hiring of Rainer Hepberger as a managing director. Mr. Hepberger joins the firm’s healthcare investment banking team and will be based in the London office.

“Our investment banking advisory business in Europe continues to grow, and we are committed to having the highest caliber of talent across our team to best serve our clients. In line with this, we are very pleased to enhance our healthcare capabilities with Rainer joining our team,” said Anu Sharma, head of European investment banking.

Mr. Hepberger joins from Raymond James, where he was managing director, healthcare, in its Munich office. Prior to that Mr. Hepberger was with William Blair, holding various positions on the healthcare investment banking team. Before that, he held senior positions at Innovacell Biotechnologie AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Hepberger earned his M.B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Liechtenstein, and his Master of International Law (LL.M.) from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

“Rainer brings a wealth of experience to our healthcare investment banking team,” said Brent Felitto, co-head of healthcare investment banking. “As our presence in Europe grows, we are excited to welcome him back to the team and are looking forward to continuing our advisory transaction momentum globally.”

In 2019, William Blair unlocked over $100 billion in value for clients, completing 245 transactions. More than one-third of M&A transactions involved cross-border counterparties, spanning 23 countries.

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.


© Business Wire 2020
