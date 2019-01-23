Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rainforest Alliance : Ag-Tech Developer Challenge Launches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:39am EST

Smallholder farmers produce the majority of the world's cocoa. While demand for cocoa is higher than ever, these farmers face persistent poverty, due in part to declining yields and ever-mounting threats from climate-related pests and plant diseases. Unfortunately, very few farmers receive timely information, training, or coaching that could help overcome these challenges.

Technology, however, offers a fast and efficient solution-and that's why the Rainforest Alliance, Grameen Foundation, Touton, Satelligence, and Waterwatch Cooperative created SAT4Farming, an initiative that employs digital technology and satellite imagery to create digital individualized Farm Development Plans (FDPs) that guide farmers over a seven-year period. And now, in order to make the FDPs even more precise-and to deliver FDPs to even more farmers-we are announcing the Ag-Tech Developer Challenge, a competition to create a remote sensing data product to support the mobile-enabled FDPs.

Contest judges include Ed Parsons, geospatial technologist at Google; Kim Frankovich, vice president of cocoa sustainability of Mars Inc.; Farouk Nyame, technical manager of the cartography unit at the Ghana Cocoa Board; and Daan de Vries, chief innovation and technology officer at the Rainforest Alliance. A prize of €100,000 ($115,000) and another of €75,000 ($86,000) will be awarded for the proposals chosen for implementation, but all ideas will be entertained for possible future engagement with the Rainforest Alliance.

Remote sensing-images from satellite or radar that can spot sickly trees, for example-could transform the way FDPs are now created. Currently a field agent goes to each farm to collect and record information, whereas with remote sensing and upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies the same information can be gathered much more quickly, cheaply, and precisely-and for many more farmers. The SAT4Farming initiative aims to increase cocoa farmers' yields to 1500kg per year-triple the average for Ghanaian farmers, for example-through sustainable farming methods. Contest applicants will design their remote-sensing product to be piloted with cocoa farmers in Ghana, where we envision reaching 30,000 farmers by the end of 2020. The remote sensing product eventually will be used for FDPs in other cocoa producing landscapes in Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Nigeria, with the aim of reaching about 120,000 cocoa farmers.

SAT4Farming builds on a pilot in Indonesia where Mars, the Rainforest Alliance, and Grameen Foundation partnered to create the digital FDP. It is based on a specialized agronomic model for cocoa that includes digital certification performance information. In Ghana, the integration of satellite imagery is expected to streamline the process of creating an FDP, facilitate monitoring, and provide greater insights into dynamic environmental conditions.

The submission deadline is March 15th. Learn more about the contest requirements and guidelines.

Disclaimer

Rainforest Alliance published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 14:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aINVESTORS INTELLIGENCE POLL : Bullish Sentiment Rises
DJ
09:47aChina able to achieve sustainable growth despite uncertainties -Vice President
RE
09:46aMerkel calls for global cooperation to reach 'win-win outcomes'
RE
09:45aFormer Barclays bosses hid 322 million pounds in Qatar fees in 2008, court told
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher on gains in consumer discretionary, energy shares
RE
09:39aRAINFOREST ALLIANCE : Ag-Tech Developer Challenge Launches
PU
09:38aWhite House adviser Hassett confident U.S., China can reach trade deal by March
RE
09:36aKenya to restrict second-hand imports to boost domestic car sector
RE
09:33aKenya's finance ministry confirms it sought Eurobond proposals
RE
09:25aBANK OF CANADA HEAD : economy in good shape, low oil to take toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.