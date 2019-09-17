Raisa Energy : Completes the First Rated Securitization of Oil and Gas Wells

Raisa Energy LLC (“Raisa”) has closed the industry’s first rated securitization of oil and gas wells, achieving an investment-grade rating and establishing a distinct, new asset class. Raisa is an independent exploration and production company that owns and leases mineral and non-operated working interests in major oil and gas basins across North America. Raisa is a portfolio company of EnCap Investments L.P., a leading provider of venture capital to independent oil and gas companies.

“We are very excited to bring this transformative, financial instrument to the oil and gas market,” said Raisa Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Cook. “Most importantly, we are extremely proud of our Raisa team members and their outstanding effort to build a great company with the capacity and skill set required to achieve this significant milestone.”

About Raisa Energy

Founded in 2014 and based in Denver, Raisa is an independent exploration and production company that creates value by owning and leasing mineral and non-operated working interests in major oil and gas basins across North America. Raisa uses advanced, proprietary technology and data analytics to make better investment decisions and achieve superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.raisaenergy.com.

About EnCap Investments

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been the leading provider of venture capital to the independent sector of the U.S. oil and gas industry. The firm has raised 21 institutional oil and gas investment funds totaling approximately $37 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005205/en/