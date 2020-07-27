Raise a Glass: goPuff Unveils the Beverages Consumers Will Be Sipping the Most This Summer

The leading consumer technology platform and instant needs category creator analyzed sales and survey data to crown this year’s “summer sip”

goPuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, analyzed beverage sales, survey* and trend data to identify the country’s most beloved beverages, our thirstiest cities and more as Americans brace - and hydrate - for one of the hottest summers on record. From White Claw to Waterloo, goPuff’s Integrated Data & Consumer Research team dissected the data to predict this year’s “summer sip.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005714/en/

goPuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, analyzed sales and survey data to identify the country’s most beloved beverages, our thirstiest cities and crown White Claw as this year’s “summer sip.” gopuff.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Daniel Folkman, VP of Business at goPuff, said, “With a vertically integrated model, we’re able to leverage real-time sales, unique behavioral and survey data to understand the beverages goPuff customers love most – and make predictions about future consumer behavior. The past few months have brought about new ways of life for many of us, and as we continuously work to analyze and predict trends for our partners, we identified that Americans have shown an increased interest in having beverages of all kinds delivered, with a few standout favorites.”

goPuff’s beverage sales have seen a tremendous boost this year, with alcohol orders increasing exponentially during the first half of 2020. Cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago have experienced the highest order volumes this year, but others hot on their tails since the start of the pandemic in March include El Paso, Texas; Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk, Conn.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Detroit, Mich.; and Albany, Schenectady and Troy, N.Y.

Additional summer beverage trends include:

The 2020 Summer Sip is … Hard and spiked seltzers once again reign supreme, based on unit sales and orders, with domestic beer and red wine trailing close behind. Nearly half (48 percent) of goPuff customers prefer White Claw over other brands like Truly, Twisted Tea and Mike’s Hard Lemonade (black cherry, lemonade and mango are among the most-ordered White Claw flavors). As of February, more White Claw is sold out of one of goPuff’s Philadelphia facilities than any other off-premise location in the entire country. Yet, 28 percent of goPuff customers surveyed say they plan to mostly drink beer this summer (Bud Light and Miller Lite), while 26 percent plan to mostly drink hard seltzers (White Claw and Truly) and 19 percent plan to mostly drink wine (19 Crimes and Black Box).

Hard and spiked seltzers once again reign supreme, based on unit sales and orders, with domestic beer and red wine trailing close behind. Nearly half (48 percent) of goPuff customers prefer White Claw over other brands like Truly, Twisted Tea and Mike’s Hard Lemonade (black cherry, lemonade and mango are among the most-ordered White Claw flavors). As of February, more White Claw is sold out of one of goPuff’s Philadelphia facilities than any other off-premise location in the entire country. Yet, 28 percent of goPuff customers surveyed say they to mostly drink beer this summer (Bud Light and Miller Lite), while 26 percent plan to mostly drink hard seltzers (White Claw and Truly) and 19 percent plan to mostly drink wine (19 Crimes and Black Box). Americans Love the Fizz. Seltzer sales – of the non-spiked variety – also continue to rise, with a 63 percent increase from March to April on popular bubbly brands like Waterloo and Spindrift.

Seltzer sales – of the non-spiked variety – also continue to rise, with a 63 percent increase from March to April on popular bubbly brands like Waterloo and Spindrift. The Homebound Effect: What Time is Happy Hour …? Compared to this time last year, goPuff customers are now more likely to order alcohol between 12 – 6 p.m., and less likely to order it between 6 p.m. – midnight. Customers are also more likely to order alcohol on the weekdays than they were in 2019, but once the weekend rolls around, it’s cause for celebration – 69 percent of weekly Korbel Brut Champagne sales take place Friday – Sunday (while 60 percent of single, 24-ounce cans of Miller High Life are ordered during the week).

Compared to this time last year, goPuff customers are now likely to order alcohol between 12 – 6 p.m., and likely to order it between 6 p.m. – midnight. Customers are also likely to order alcohol on the weekdays than they were in 2019, but once the weekend rolls around, it’s cause for celebration – 69 percent of weekly Korbel Brut Champagne sales take place Friday – Sunday (while 60 percent of single, 24-ounce cans of Miller High Life are ordered during the week). An Alternative Source of Energy. goPuff has seen a massive 210 percent increase in energy drink orders since the beginning of the year, with Red Bull and Monster the most popular brands. Reign is the most popular new energy drink brand, while sports drinks like BODYARMOR, Gatorade, Powerade and Vitamin Water have seen recent sales growth, as well.

Whether you’re looking to purchase White Claw for a Zoom happy hour or stocking up on seltzer water, goPuff is a one-stop-shop for all beverage needs, plus everyday essentials like home supplies, OTC medicines and snacks. To get your summer sip on, visit www.gopuff.com or download the goPuff mobile app at the iTunes App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

* Online survey conducted by goPuff of a random sample of 3,000 goPuff customers ages 18+ nationwide.

About goPuff

goPuff delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medications to food and drinks in just minutes. With its own centrally located facilities in every local market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in most areas and late night everywhere else to bring you what you need, when you need it most. In some locations, goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates 200 facilities delivery to customers in more than 500 cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005714/en/