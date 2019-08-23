Raja Krishnamoorthi : Congressman Krishnamoorthi Reacts To President Trump's Erratic Behavior And Its Impact On The Economy

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Congressman Krishnamoorthi issued the following response to the President's erratic behavior and comments on the economy:

'I am extremely concerned about President Trump's erratic behavior and its impact on the financial well-being and security of working families. By relentlessly attacking the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve, including directing inflammatory remarks toward the Fed Chair and others, as well as threatening the NATO alliance by recommending Russia join the G7, President Trump's conduct has grown increasingly reckless as our stock market plummets.'

'As Chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, I will continue to investigate the impact of the President's volatile behavior on the economy and how we can prevent it from harming working families. I also urge members of the Trump Administration to reign in this alarming behavior before it inflicts even more damage on the markets and economy.'