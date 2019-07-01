Rakefet Russak Aminoach, President & CEO of Bank Leumi, Announces Her Retirement

Rakefet Russak Aminoach, President & CEO of Bank Leumi, announced her retirement after 7 years in the position and a total of 15 years with the Leumi Group.

Ms. Russak Aminoach will end her tenure in the next few months, after Leumi’s Board of Directors will make a decision on the appointment of a new President & CEO for the Bank, and after an orderly handover process will be completed.

Rakefet Russak Aminoach, President and CEO of Leumi: “Today Leumi is Israel’s leading bank. I am confident that the robust core activity, the organizational infrastructure we have built together, Leumi’s unique technological and digital leadership, the gifted and high-quality management, alongside a highly devoted and professional team of employees - will serve as a strong basis for Leumi’s continued leadership, for many years to come".

David Brodet, Chairman of Leumi: “I am deeply saddened by Rakefet's announcement of her desire to retire from the Bank. Throughout her years at Leumi, and especially in her capacity as President and CEO, Rakefet has demonstrated superb strategic vision, high managerial capabilities, excellent decision-making skills as well as execution and implementation abilities of the highest order. She has led Leumi to new achievements in Israeli banking and served as a role model in global banking as well. Rakefet leaves behind a robust and efficient bank that has proven its ability to cope with complex challenges, using an innovative approach. I am thankful to her for her outstanding service and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors".

