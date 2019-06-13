Log in
Rakesh Rao Joins BrandMuscle as Chief Technology Officer

06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leading provider of integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that it has hired Rakesh Rao as Chief Technology Officer. A proven technology innovator, Rao joins BrandMuscle with over 25 years of enterprise software engineering leadership across both venture-funded startups and large software firms, such as Siebel Systems, Oracle, SAP, and TIBCO. As Chief Technology Officer, Rao will oversee all aspects of product delivery and technology at BrandMuscle, working closely with product management leaders to execute the company’s roadmap strategy and vision. Rao will serve on the company’s executive committee and report to the CEO.

“BrandMuscle fills a critical need for large brands that sell through distributed channels, resellers, and local partners,” said Rao. “Over 300 customers rely on the BrandMuscle platform to drive their channels, and as one of the largest vendors in the TCMA space, we invest significantly in research and design to continuously improve our technology. I am looking forward to collaborating with the executive team to execute on our vision and further strengthen our offering based on customer needs.”

Over the course of his career, Rao founded several successful venture-funded startups including Nanoscale.io and Clear Standards, Inc., where he also served as Chief Technology Officer, growing and managing both on-shore and off-shore development teams prior to acquisitions by TIBCO and SAP, respectively. He served as Vice President of Product Development at SAP Labs, where he managed a global engineering team and served as Director of Product Marketing at Oracle where he led efforts to merge disparate software systems following the acquisition of CRM leader, Siebel Systems. Prior to that, Rao served as Vice President of Product Management at Paragren Technologies, where he developed and implemented some of the earliest enterprise marketing automation and analytics solutions.

“Rakesh will play a significant role in helping us innovate and grow, while ensuring the satisfaction of our existing customers,” said Scott Weeren, BrandMuscle Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have attracted someone of Rakesh’s caliber and experience to lead our R&D investment in the BrandMuscle integrated local marketing platform.”

Rao has a Masters in Engineering Management (Software Systems) from The George Washington University.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI.

To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on TwitterFacebook or LinkedIn.

Contact: Lori Alba
VP of Marketing
lori.alba@brandmuscle.com
216-454-2047

© GlobeNewswire 2019
