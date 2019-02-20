Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A. : Announces New Director of Clinical Research

Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A., one of the largest and most
respected neurology practices in the nation announces that Mark Ragusa
has joined the practice as Director of Clinical Research at its main
office in Raleigh, NC. Mark is an accomplished leader in the healthcare
entrepreneurial technology industry.
As Director of Clinical Research, Mark will spearhead Raleigh Neurology
Associates research initiatives and continue to lead site innovation and
research as a care option for its current patients and the Triangle
community. He will also be responsible for building and maintaining
exceptional relations with pharmaceutical sponsors, contract research
organizations and vendors in the local and national clinical research
industry. As Director of Clinical Research, Mark will lead a team of
established clinical research professionals and uphold Raleigh
Neurology’s exceptionally high standard of patient care
“We are excited to welcome Mark to Raleigh Neurology Associates,” said
Leeann Garms, Chief Executive Officer, Raleigh Neurology Associates. “As
the practice heads into an exciting year of growth, we are glad to have
such a highly qualified individual to take on a leadership role in
continuing our world-class clinical research offering.”
Mark joins RNA most recently from Axial Exchange, Inc. in Raleigh, NC,
where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. In his previous roles he has
led healthcare centric entrepreneurs in bringing innovative technology
solutions to the healthcare market. His experience includes over 30
years of extensive product expertise, market knowledge and senior
management in both start up and Fortune 500 companies.
About Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A.:
Founded in 1983, Raleigh Neurology Associates, PA is a privately held
medical practice and is one of the largest and most respected neurology
practices in the nation. RNA provides comprehensive neurological
treatment and care for over 250,000 people in the Triangle area. Specialties
include: Headaches/Migraines, Sleep Disorders, Child Neurology,
Neurodiagnostics, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Neck and Back Pain, Alzheimer’s
Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Infusion Services,
Seizures, Stroke, MRI, and Clinical Research.
If you would like more information about Clinical Research at Raleigh
Neurology Associates, please call our hotline at 919.719.8826 or email research@raleighneurology.com.
