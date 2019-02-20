Log in
Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A. : Announces New Director of Clinical Research

02/20/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A., one of the largest and most respected neurology practices in the nation announces that Mark Ragusa has joined the practice as Director of Clinical Research at its main office in Raleigh, NC. Mark is an accomplished leader in the healthcare entrepreneurial technology industry.

As Director of Clinical Research, Mark will spearhead Raleigh Neurology Associates research initiatives and continue to lead site innovation and research as a care option for its current patients and the Triangle community. He will also be responsible for building and maintaining exceptional relations with pharmaceutical sponsors, contract research organizations and vendors in the local and national clinical research industry. As Director of Clinical Research, Mark will lead a team of established clinical research professionals and uphold Raleigh Neurology’s exceptionally high standard of patient care

“We are excited to welcome Mark to Raleigh Neurology Associates,” said Leeann Garms, Chief Executive Officer, Raleigh Neurology Associates. “As the practice heads into an exciting year of growth, we are glad to have such a highly qualified individual to take on a leadership role in continuing our world-class clinical research offering.”

Mark joins RNA most recently from Axial Exchange, Inc. in Raleigh, NC, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. In his previous roles he has led healthcare centric entrepreneurs in bringing innovative technology solutions to the healthcare market. His experience includes over 30 years of extensive product expertise, market knowledge and senior management in both start up and Fortune 500 companies.

About Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A.:

Founded in 1983, Raleigh Neurology Associates, PA is a privately held medical practice and is one of the largest and most respected neurology practices in the nation. RNA provides comprehensive neurological treatment and care for over 250,000 people in the Triangle area. Specialties include: Headaches/Migraines, Sleep Disorders, Child Neurology, Neurodiagnostics, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Neck and Back Pain, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Infusion Services, Seizures, Stroke, MRI, and Clinical Research.

If you would like more information about Clinical Research at Raleigh Neurology Associates, please call our hotline at 919.719.8826 or email research@raleighneurology.com. Follow Raleigh Neurology Associates Clinical Research Department on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
