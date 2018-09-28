Log in
Raley’s : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer

09/28/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Move supports long-term growth of family company

Raley’s announced the elevation of Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer. Knopf has served in an executive position since joining the organization in 2015, beginning as Chief Operating Officer and expanding his role to President over a year ago. Michael Teel, owner of Raley’s, will continue as Chairman of the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005889/en/

Michael Teel, Owner & Chairman of the Board/ Keith Knopf, President & Chief Executive Officer; Raley ...

Michael Teel, Owner & Chairman of the Board/ Keith Knopf, President & Chief Executive Officer; Raley’s (Photo: Business Wire)

“Keith is a strong leader who has a passion for our people and our purpose,” said Michael Teel, Owner & Chairman of the Board. “He has proven success in moving our strategic priorities forward and growing our market share.”

Knopf has been instrumental in evolving the Raley’s brand and strengthening its position in the marketplace. He is dedicated to delivering a personalized customer experience and connecting each team member to the company’s purpose to infuse life with health and happiness, by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time. Under his leadership, the organization has committed to team member development and making Raley’s a great place to work.

Knopf has moved the organization forward with a focus on strategic growth and brand building. He led new store development, including a recent acquisition in the Reno market. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its e-commerce presence and led bold moves in category transformation by offering more better-for-you options.

“It is a privilege to work alongside Mike and the Raley’s leadership team. I am dedicated to perpetuating the company’s proud legacy and to making a difference in the health of the people we serve,” said Keith Knopf. “I believe our 11,000 team members are committed to accomplishing these things together and I am grateful for their dedication.”

Teel will continue to inspire the company’s vision and purpose while Knopf will lead the strategic direction. In Teel’s role as owner and consumer advocate, he will focus on leading change in the food system. Teel is a trailblazer advancing the food industry by inspiring innovative change that supports customers’ personal health.

“Keith and I are tightly aligned on the vision and direction of the company. I have confidence in him and the leadership team to lead the strategic direction to accomplish our vision,” said Teel. “With this change, I will be able to spend more time in the community with organizations that will help transform the food system alongside Raley’s.”

Learn more about Raley’s Leadership team.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com.


© Business Wire 2018
