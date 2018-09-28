Raley’s : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer

Raley’s announced the elevation of Keith Knopf to President & Chief
Executive Officer. Knopf has served in an executive position since
joining the organization in 2015, beginning as Chief Operating Officer
and expanding his role to President over a year ago. Michael Teel, owner
of Raley’s, will continue as Chairman of the Board.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005889/en/
Michael Teel, Owner & Chairman of the Board/ Keith Knopf, President & Chief Executive Officer; Raley’s (Photo: Business Wire)
“Keith is a strong leader who has a passion for our people and our
purpose,” said Michael Teel, Owner & Chairman of the Board. “He has
proven success in moving our strategic priorities forward and growing
our market share.”
Knopf has been instrumental in evolving the Raley’s brand and
strengthening its position in the marketplace. He is dedicated to
delivering a personalized customer experience and connecting each team
member to the company’s purpose to infuse life with health and
happiness, by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.
Under his leadership, the organization has committed to team member
development and making Raley’s a great place to work.
Knopf has moved the organization forward with a focus on strategic
growth and brand building. He led new store development, including a
recent acquisition in the Reno market. Under his leadership, the company
has expanded its e-commerce presence and led bold moves in category
transformation by offering more better-for-you options.
“It is a privilege to work alongside Mike and the Raley’s leadership
team. I am dedicated to perpetuating the company’s proud legacy and to
making a difference in the health of the people we serve,” said Keith
Knopf. “I believe our 11,000 team members are committed to accomplishing
these things together and I am grateful for their dedication.”
Teel will continue to inspire the company’s vision and purpose while
Knopf will lead the strategic direction. In Teel’s role as owner and
consumer advocate, he will focus on leading change in the food system.
Teel is a trailblazer advancing the food industry by inspiring
innovative change that supports customers’ personal health.
“Keith and I are tightly aligned on the vision and direction of the
company. I have confidence in him and the leadership team to lead the
strategic direction to accomplish our vision,” said Teel. “With this
change, I will be able to spend more time in the community with
organizations that will help transform the food system alongside
Raley’s.”
Learn more about Raley’s
Leadership team.
About Raley’s
Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience
grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are
the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and
personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with
health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a
time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness.
Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system
in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices.
Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air
Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. Making
healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond
the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their
nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005889/en/