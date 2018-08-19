Rally Health and Maria Menounos Host “Rally on the Road” Event in Los Angeles to Celebrate Healthy Living

TV/radio personality Maria Menounos and digital health company Rally
HealthTM hosted a free, family-friendly event today in
the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles as part of their “Rally on the
Road” summer tour celebrating healthy living.
Rally Health Ambassador Maria Menounos, who hosted today's "Rally on the Road" event in Los Angeles, offered participants health-related gift packs to spread the message about eating better for better health. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rally Health Ambassador Maria Menounos, joined by actor/comedian Kevin
Hart’s personal trainer Ron “Boss” Everline, encouraged participants at
the event to move more, eat better and improve their health. With the
tour’s theme “Get Your Mind & Body in Motion,” the event on Abbot Kinney
Boulevard in Venice offered Angelenos the chance to participate in small
group workouts with Menounos and Boss that focused on simple exercises
that can be done anywhere, anytime.
“It was a real treat today to be able to host the final stop of our
10-city Rally on the Road summer tour right here in my hometown,” said
Menounos. “As a Rally Health Ambassador, it’s a privilege for me to meet
people here and all over the country who are motivated to learn about
the small steps they can take to help keep their health on track.”
The Rally on the Road event also spotlighted healthy eating with an
activity course that challenged people to separate food facts from
myths. Participants who completed this and other courses at the event
got to spin a wheel for health-related gift packs inspired by Rally’s
three Health Ambassadors: Menounos, Hart, and Los Angeles Chargers
running back Melvin Gordon.
“We’ve had an incredible summer traveling across the country with our
Rally on the Road tour bus, meeting thousands of people and sharing with
them our message about how easy and fun it can be to adopt healthy
habits and take charge of their health,” said David Ko, president and
COO, Rally Health. “We especially enjoyed our last stop here in Los
Angeles and want to thank all the people who joined us today.”
In addition to Los Angeles, the Rally on the Road summer tour stopped in
New York City, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Cleveland,
Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Chicago. More information can be
found on the Rally Health website at www.rallyhealth.com/tour.
