Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 10:06pm EST
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161.

In the early hours of the morning one of the first Chinese doctors to raise the alarm about the virus died from the illness at a hospital in Wuhan, the outbreak's epicentre.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> and Korea's Kospi <.KS11> were in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite was 0.1% weaker.

Barring Shanghai, which has recovered about half of its $400 billion wipeout on Monday, all are ahead for the week, amid a broad global rally.

That has been underpinned by China's sweeping efforts to contain the spread of the virus. But with deaths rising, cities shut off, flights cancelled and factories closed, global supply chains are in disarray and fears of a pandemic remain high.

"The rate of infection is not slowing," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

"I'm a little surprised at the way European and U.S. investors have shrugged this off. I think the reaction in the Asia-Pacific region is much more reasonable. There is real uncertainty," he said.

U.S. stocks overnight gained for a fourth straight session and Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs, while Asian assets - particularly currencies - remain under pressure.

In Asian trade, the steepest weekly slide in the yen since October has paused, leaving the currency sitting just above a two-week low at 109.93 per dollar.

Gains in the Australian dollar <AUD=D3>, a liquid proxy for China because of the heavy exposure of Australian exports, were likewise halted.

While the Aussie is on track for its first weekly gain this year, elsewhere in Asia the Singapore dollar and Thai baht have been trampled in a rush from emerging market currencies into majors. [EMRG/FRX]

Chinese goods trade figures due Friday will be closely watched for an early glimpse of how the virus, and the harsh measures to contain it, are affecting the flow of goods.

COMMODS CAUTIOUS

Much is unknown about the coronavirus, including its lethality and transmission routes. The World Health Organization has said it is too early to call a peak in the outbreak.

Yet China's aggressive response, dubbed a "people's war for epidemic prevention" by President Xi Jinping, appears to have inspired confidence.

Beijing has pumped billions of dollars into the money market to stabilise market confidence and the central bank said on Friday it expects the virus impact to be temporary.

Yet, owing to much greater exposure to Chinese demand and less access to the benefits of monetary stimulus, commodity prices have been more sensitive to conditions on the ground.

Oil and metal prices fell hard as the coronavirus outbreak gained pace and have been slow to recover.

U.S. crude was firm on Friday at $51.31 per barrel, but is flat for the week and remains 13% below its Jan. 21 level. Brent prices were last at $55.33 per barrel.

A rally in copper - often seen as a barometer of global economic health because of its wide industrial use - ran out of steam on Thursday and closed flat in London at $5,735-a-tonne.

"We think that demand could come back strongly as opposed to gradually in Q2 2020," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

"But the risk in the near term is that provinces take longer to return to work in order to contain the spread of the virus."

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast.)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.89223 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.20% 73.77 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.04035 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.01% 0.65401 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.6714 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.92747 Delayed Quote.1.83%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 142.21 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 82.7 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.72% 2866.51 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
CMC MARKETS PLC 6.27% 169.6 Delayed Quote.15.69%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.14% 84.23 End-of-day quote.5.52%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.00% 1.63595 Delayed Quote.1.98%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 120.727 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
HANG SENG 2.66% 27465.92 Real-time Quote.-2.57%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.03% 0.8859 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 3.18% 2228.92 Real-time Quote.1.36%
LME COPPER CASH 1.10% 5714 End-of-day quote.-7.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 55.22 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.16% 70.925 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
NIKKEI 225 2.38% 23873.59 Real-time Quote.-2.42%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.14% 3361.46 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.29% 3462.79 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.14% 109.903 Delayed Quote.1.03%
WTI -0.39% 51.22 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:59pViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform
RE
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
09:45pJapan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy
RE
09:38pPinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:28pAgriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
RE
09:27pALEX GORSKY : Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group