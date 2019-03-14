Rallye : 2018 Annual Results

Regulatory News:
Signing in September 2018 of a €500m credit facility which does not
benefit from any pledge on Casino shares bringing Rallye’s
(Paris:RAL)liquidity setup above €2.2bn
Investor put granted in the exchangeable 2020 bond was exercised by
99% of Bondholders for a nominal amount of €370m
Disposal by Groupe GO Sport of the whole business of Courir for an
equity value of €283m closed on February 28, 2019
At Casino level:
-
In 2018, Casino exceeded its objectives:
-
Growth in consolidated net sales of 4.7% on an organic basis
at €36.6bn;
-
Consolidated trading profit of €1,209m, up 18.0% on an organic
basis excluding tax credits and 9.8% including tax credits
(above the respective objectives of + 10 % and > 0) ;
-
Growth in France trading profit for the retail business of
15.7% on an organic basis, above the initial objective of + 10
% ; France trading profit of €579m;
-
Pursuit of the excellent performance in Latin America driven by
Cash & Carry and the revitalization of other formats;
-
Reduction in France net debt to €2.7bn (€3.7bn in 2017);
-
Execution of the €1.5bn asset disposal plan. In light of the
plan’s completion ahead of initial schedule and the indicative
offers received for other non-strategic assets, the new target
has been raised to at least €2.5bn to be achieved by Q1 2020.
-
After significantly transforming its operations in France over the
past 4 years, the Group now draws on a model aligned with market
trends and presents its perspectives for 2019-2021:
-
Open 300 premium and convenience stores by 2021;
-
Increase in the contribution of buoyant formats with a reduced
exposure to hypermarkets to 15% of gross sales under banner (vs.
21% in 2018);
-
Become the number one in organic products in 2021, with net sales
of €1.5bn (vs. €1bn in 2018);
-
Increase the share of E-commerce sales to 30%1 in 2021
(vs. 18%1 at end-2018);
-
Leadership position in grocery home delivery thanks to the Ocado
and Amazon Prime Now partnerships;
-
Develop new service businesses around the Group’s assets:
Energy (GreenYellow), Data (3W.relevanC), Data Center (ScaleMax).
-
In France, Casino has set the following financial targets for the
next three years:
-
Increase in the EBITDA margin and the trading margin for
the retail business of +0.2 pt per year;
-
Growth in trading profit for the retail business of +10%
per year
-
Free cash-flow2 of €0.5bn per year with
gross retail CAPEX below €350m per year, in line with
amortisations.
The Board of Directors met on March 13, 2019 in order to close the books
for the year ended December, 31 2018.
The Statutory Auditors have completed their audit and are in the process
of issuing their report.
1 Net sales under the banners and Cdiscount’s GMV
2 Before dividends paid to owners of the parent and holders
of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds and before financial expenses
Note: Organic and same-store changes in sales exclude fuel and calendar
effects
2018 KEY P&L DATA
In €m
Net Sales
EBITDA1
EBITDA margin
Trading profit
Trading profit margin
Net income from continuing operations, Group Share
Net income, Group Share
Net underlying income2from continuing
operations, Group Share
Rallye consolidated net sales amounted to €37.5bn. Trading profit was
steady in 2018 at €1,209m.
Rallye’s holding perimeter net financial debt stood at €2,899m as of
December 31, 2018, compared to €2,877m at the end of December 2018.
Rallye’s recurring cash-flow equation3 was positive in 2018
at +€5m.
Rallye signed in September 2018 a €500m credit facility which does not
benefit from any pledge on Casino shares bringing Rallye’s liquidity
setup above €2.2bn.
Investor put granted in the exchangeable 2020 bond was exercised by 99%
of Bondholders for a nominal amount of €370m.
As at December 31, 2018 Rallye’s financial covenants were met with ample
headroom. The consolidated EBITDA to consolidated net cost of debt ratio
amounted to 4.14x (vs a covenant at 2.75x), and Rallye’s standalone
shareholders’ equity was €1,788m (vs a covenant at €1,200m).
1. SUBSIDIARIES ACTIVITY
Consolidated net sales amounted to €36.6bn in 2018, representing an
increase of 4.7% on an organic basis (excluding fuel and calendar) and a
change of - 2.4% notably after taking into account the negative impact
of currency effect.
In France, business was shaped by successful sales performances
in all formats. Total gross sales under banner increased by 2.8%4
.
E-commerce (Cdiscount) achieved strong momentum, with growth in
gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) of 9.3%5 on an organic
basis, driven by the growth contribution of the marketplace and by
monetisation revenues.
Sales in Latin America were supported by a very good performance
at Assaí (24% on an organic basis), an improvement at Multivarejo and
the new momentum at Éxito.
1 EBITDA = trading profit + current depreciation and
amortization expense
2 Definition provided on page 6
3 Dividends paid by Casino, net of dividends paid by Rallye,
net financial cost, and holding costs
4 Gross sales under banner (food and non-food) and GMV
Cdiscount
5 The organic changes include sales and services at “corners”
(stores-within-stores) but exclude sales made in Casino Group’s
hypermarkets and supermarkets, and 1001Pneus (acquired in October 2018).
The overall impact of their exclusion represented -1.1 points and -1.7
points, respectively.
Note: Organic
and same-store changes in sales exclude fuel and calendar effects.
Consolidated trading profit came at €1,209m, an increase of 9.8% on
an organic basis and a change of - 0.3% including the negative impact of
currency effect. Excluding tax credits, consolidated trading profit
was up 18.0% on an organic basis and 8.2% as reported.
In France, trading profit amounted to €579m, up 8.4% on an
organic basis. This included €518m in trading profit for the retail
business, for an organic increase of 15.7%. This performance was
achieved thanks to:
-
a €69m increase in trading profit for the retail business, i.e. a
margin increase of +0.2pt, in line with the improvements achieved in
previous years;
-
the development of related businesses (GreenYellow, Data with
3W.relevanC);
-
the optimisation of the store base, which will be ramped up in 2019;
-
strong momentum from franchise business and new independent retailers
joining the network.
Trading margin increased by 18bps to 3.0%.
E-commerce (Cdiscount) trading profit improved significantly,
with an increase in the trading margin of 124bps and an increase in
EBITDA of + €30m, driven by marketplace growth and monetisation revenues.
Trading profit from food retail operations in Latin America came
to €644m, a year-on-year change of 7.1% on an organic basis and - 9.7%
after taking into account the negative impact of currency effects.
Excluding tax credits, trading profit was up + 22.3 % on an organic
basis and 3.4% as reported. The segment's trading margin came to 4.1%.
Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share
totalled €318m, compared with €351m in 2017, a change of -2,0% at
constant exchange rates, due to the higher effective tax rate (27.0%
versus 20.6% in 2017, when the Group benefited from the cancellation of
the tax on dividends in France).
Consolidated cash flow from continuing operations came to €1,574m
(versus €1,541m in 2017).
Casino Group consolidated net debt stood at €3.4bn at 31 December
2018 versus €4.1bn a year earlier.
For Casino in France1 , net debt came to
€2.7bn at 31 December 2018, versus €3.7bn a year earlier, due to the
impact of the asset disposal plan.
The ratio of net debt to EBITDA of continuing operations was 1.8x
versus 2.2x in 2017.
Groupe GO Sport consolidated net sales of €885m, up 9.8 % versus
2017 and 4.9% on a same-store basis and at constant exchange rates.
Groupe GO Sport consolidated net sales excluding Courirof
€494m, up 5.4% versus 2017 and 3.3% on a same-store basis and at
constant exchange rates.
Same-stores net sales of GO Sport France grew by 6% for
integrated stores. The relevant commercial positioning of the banner as
a sports coach and reorganization of shoes’ merchandizing in stores
structured around a wall panel is bearing fruits with traffic increase
by 3%.
GO Sport Poland opened two new stores in a context of intense
competition and new regulation on store closing during Sundays. The
opening of the e-commerce website marks the launch of the omni-channel
strategy.
Last but not least, the disposal of the whole Courir business to
Equistone for an equity value of €283m was closed on February 28, 2019.
In order to speed up Group’s transformation, a new management has been
appointed in early 2019 with Philippe Favre as President and Brice
Garnier as General Manager – both belong to the consulting firm
Prospheres. They both have a recognized expertise in managing
transforming companies.
All networks combined, GO Sport operates a total of 328 stores of which
77 abroad.
1 Casino Group holding company scope, including the French
businesses and the wholly-owned holding companies.
2. CONCLUSION AND PERSPECTIVES
In light of the plans already carried out and the new initiatives
under way, Casino has set the following financial perspectives for 2019:
-
Retail France: 10% growth in trading profit for the retail business,
€0.5bn in free cash flow1 and a further reduction in net
debt
-
E-commerce (Cdiscount): a sharp improvement in EBITDA, driven by
marketplace growth and monetisation revenues
-
Latin America: an increase of more than +30 bps in the EBITDA margin
in Brazil and an improvement in the EBITDA margin in Colombia.
For France, Casino has made the following financial projections for
2019-2021:
-
A trading margin for the retail business and an EBITDA margin of + 0.2
point per year;
-
Growth in trading profit for the retail business of + 10 % per year;
-
Free cash flow1 of €0.5bn per year;
-
Gross retail CAPEX below €350m per year, in line with amortisations.
Rallye maintained a slightly positive recurring cash flow equation2
in 2018 and benefits from a strong liquidity position with over
€1.3bn of undrawn credit lines as of December 31, 2018.
Rallye reiterates its strategy to maximize its assets’ value and
confirms the strength of its financial structure
The Board of Directors held on March 13, 2019 decided to recommend to
the General Annual Meeting of May 15, 2019 a stable cash dividend of
€1.00 per share, to be paid on May 22, 2019.
For more information, please consult the company’s website: www.rallye.fr
Net Sales
EBITDA2 EBITDA = trading profit + current
depreciation and amortization expense
Trading profit
Other operational income and expenses
Cost of net financial debt
Other financial income and expenses
Profit (loss) before tax
Income tax expense
Income from associated companies
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations
Of which Group Share
of which minority interests
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations
of which Group share
of which minority interests
Net profit (loss)
Of which Group Share
of which minority interests
1 The 2017 and 2018 financial statements reflect the
application of IFRS 5 to take into account the plan to sell Via Varejo.
Via Varejo's operations (including those of Cnova Brazil) have been
classified as discontinued operations since 2016. Via Varejo's assets
and liabilities are presented on a separate line in the statement of
financial position. In light of the new standards applicable from
1 January 2018, the 2017 and 2018 financial statements are prepared in
accordance with IFRS 15. The 2018 financial statements also reflect the
application of IFRS 9, which relates to financial instruments, and
IAS 29, which relates to hyperinflation in Argentina. The prospective
application of the amendments to IFRS 2 resulted in the reclassification
to non-controlling interests at 1 January 2018 of a €5 million debt in
the Latam segment.
2 EBITDA = trading profit + current depreciation and
amortization expense
Non-current assets
Current assets
Total assets
Equity
Non-current financial liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED PROFIT TO UNDERLYING PROFIT
In €m
|
|
Trading profit
|
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit
|
Other financial income and expenses
Income tax expenses
Income from associated companies
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations
of which minority interests1
Of which Group share
1 Minority interests have been restated for the amounts
relating to the restated items listed above
