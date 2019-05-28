Log in
Rallye Beachcomber Tours 2019: A successful 21st edition

05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

The 'Rallye Beachcomber Tours', a key Beachcomber event for the French market, was held from the 20th to the 26th of May 2019. Since Beachcomber first launched this incentive event, the group has successfully enabled travel agents to discover the heart of Mauritius via a tailor-made programme that helps them connect with the destination and build emotional ties to it.

This year, once again, 40 travel agents and 8 sales representatives from Beachcomber Tours France were split in eight teams (Purple, Black, Pink, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow and Green). They competed against one another in a fun and festive atmosphere, taking part in activities to discover the riches that the Mauritian destination has to offer.

The teams went on a treasure hunt and also enjoyed an electro-bike ride in Grand Port. The rally itself took place in the north of the island, with cars making their way through Pereybère, Cap Malheureux, Anse La Raie, Calodyne, Grand Gaube and Goodlands. A number of themed events were also held at Beachcomber hotels, including a 'Battle of the Bands' night, a 'Back to Childhood' evening and a 'Cannes Film Festival / Movie Star' evening.

To conclude this 21st edition of the 'Rallye Beachcomber Tours', a gala event was held on the beach at Trou aux Biches Beachcomber in the evening on the 25th of May. It was an opportunity for the rally's participants and organisers to relive its most enjoyable moments, in the company of guests including Beachcomber Group CEO Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, the Group's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer François Venin, as well as hotel managers and event partners. Attendees enjoyed mood music and a delicious dinner prepared by the hotel's artisans.

During his speech, the CEO stated « I hope that this past week you had the opportunity to discover and infuse yourself with the Mauritian DNA through the artisans of Beachcomber. Beyond the beauty of our resorts, we owe the Beachcomber experience to our artisans'. He also highlighted the excellent performance of Beachcomber resorts on the French market.

For his part, François Venin, Beachcomber's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, applauded the loyalty of the French travel agents to Beachcomber. 'You are the French market,' he affirmed while underscoring the significant increase '30%' of this market for the next six months and wishing 'a long life to the Rallye Beachcomber Tours'.

Following the awards ceremony at the end of the evening, the 'BLEU - OUEST' team, consisting of Frederique Vallez-Montagne, Marie Humbert, Elise Chevallereau, Thomas Le Veve, Emilie Dultier, et Lydie Bourdonnais, took home the rally's trophy.

Photos credits : Anaïs Rahaga - TOURMAG

Disclaimer

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
