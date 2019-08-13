Ramaco Resources : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 08/13/2019 | 04:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Key Second Quarter 2019 Metrics



















2Q19 1Q19 Change 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1H19 1H18 Change Sales Of Company Produced Tons 499,000 443,000 13% 499,000 493,000 1% 942,000 896,000 5% Revenue ($ MM) $65.8 $57.5 14% $65.8 $65.3 1% $123.2 $121.2 2% Cost of Sales ($ MM) $43.2 $41.0 5% $43.2 $47.9 -10% $84.2 $92.2 -9% Pricing Of Company Produced ($/Ton) $116 $104 12% $116 $91 27% $110 $91 21% Cash Costs Of Company Produced ($/Ton) $71 $68 4% $71 $56 27% $69 $60 15% Cash Margins Of Company Produced ($/Ton) $45 $36 25% $45 $35 29% $41 $31 32% Net Income ($ MM) $10.6 $6.9 54% $10.6 $10.2 4% $17.5 $15.5 13% Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $19.1 $13.7 39% $19.1 $14.9 28% $32.8 $24.2 36% Capex ($ MM) $11.5 $8.2 40% $11.5 $14.7 -22% $19.7 $27.5 -28% Diluted Earnings per Share $0.26 $0.17 53% $0.26 $0.25 4% $0.43 $0.38 13% Second Quarter 2019 Summary Year over Year Quarterly Comparison

Overall sales of company produced tons in the second quarter of 2019 were 499,000 tons, a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2018 of 493,000 tons. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 32% from approximately $37per ton in the second quarter of 2018 to approximately $49per ton in the second quarter of 2019. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $66in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $53in the second quarter of 2018. 2019 Quarter over Quarter Comparison

Overall sales of company produced tons in the second quarter of 2019 were up 13% from the first quarter of 2019. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 26%, from approximately $39per ton in the first quarter of 2019 to approximately $49per ton in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.1 millionas compared to $13.7 millionfor the first quarter of 2019 or up over 39%. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $66in the second quarter of 2019, up approximately 5% from $63in the first quarter of 2019. Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman remarked, 'We are of course very pleased to report our strongest quarter to date, basically across the board. We have achieved record results in all of our key financial and operational metrics and are looking forward to continuing our measured production growth throughout the balance of the year and into 2020. Given the current turbulence in both the financial and coal markets, it is worth reemphasizing the conservative approach which we have deployed to build our company. Ramaco was strategically designed to weather these types of market dislocations. Ramaco continues to have some of the lowest cash mining costs, net debt and legacy liabilities of any of our public peers. We have done so while providing our customers high quality metallurgical coals, which have been widely accepted in the blends of both our domestic and international customers. We look forward to participating in the current 2020 domestic marketing season as an incumbent supplier to many of our best customers and to also expanding our sales profile in this coming year into new export markets.' Additional Financial Results The Company ended the quarter with approximately $5.5 millionof cash on hand, $26.1 millionof accounts receivable and $21.2 millionof availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. Free cash flow generated during 2019, as well as borrowings available through our Revolving Credit Facility, are expected to be used to fund working capital, mine expansion and related capital expenditures. Actual cash taxes payable for 2019 are expected to be less than $0.2 million. In the first half of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million for an annual effective tax rate of approximately 16.8%. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $11.5 millionduring the second quarter of 2019 and approximately $19.8 millionthrough the six months ended June 30, 2019. Capital expenditures decreased by approximately 22% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Operational Results The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:



































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, In thousands, except per ton amounts

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018































Sales Volume





























Company



499



443



493



942



896 Purchased



26



35



122



61



241 Total



525



478



615



1,003



1,137































Company Production





























Elk Creek Mining Complex



423



440



478



863



838 Berwind Development Deep Mine



53



32



19



85



39 Total



476



472



497



948



877































Company Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 116

$ 104

$ 91

$ 110

$ 91 Average cash costs of coal sold



71



68



56



69



60 Average cash margin per ton

$ 45

$ 36

$ 35

$ 41

$ 31































Elk Creek Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 115

$ 102

$ 90

$ 109

$ 90 Average cash costs of coal sold



66



63



53



65



57 Average cash margin per ton

$ 49

$ 39

$ 37

$ 44

$ 33































Purchased Coal Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 123

$ 127

$ 101

$ 125

$ 101 Average cash costs of coal sold



122



108



100



114



95 Average cash margin per ton

$ 1

$ 19

$ 1

$ 11

$ 6































Capital Expenditures

$ 11,538

$ 8,199

$ 14,709

$ 19,737

$ 27,478



































(a) Excludes transportation. 2019 Outlook Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, 'Overall, our second quarter performance was very good. Our mines, although continuing to lose some potential operating shifts, performed quite well. There were no noteworthy production issues in the second quarter. We anticipate a stable and slightly improving production profile throughout the second half of the year.' 'As the third quarter is progressing, we are watching two trends develop. First, we are seeing a deceleration in international pricing, mostly driven by lower demand and uncertainty surrounding Chinese import restrictions. Second, we are seeing pronounced financial weakness in the form of numerous coal bankruptcies. Our well capitalized mines are becoming the new standard in our operating regions. The reliability and quality that comes from our mines has created one of the strongest North American coal sales portfolios in the space. 2020 domestic contracting has begun. It is a very good time to have an outsized incumbent North American sales position that is well embedded into our customer's blends.' 'With that being said, we have made a large push to qualify our coal in all key international markets. The large number of recent US coal bankruptcies has caused concern with potential export customers. Our advantaged balance sheet, combined with our approach to mining, is helping set us apart and advance these important efforts.' 2019 Estimated Production, Sales, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance

(In thousands, except per ton amounts)























2019 Guidance

2018 Actuals



















Company Production

















Elk Creek



1,600 -

1,900



1,669 Berwind Development Deep Mine



200 -

300



81 Total



1,800 -

2,200



1,750



















Sales Mix

















Metallurgical



1,925 -

2,300



2,066 Steam



75 -

100



82





2,000 -

2,400



2,148 Cost Per Ton (a)

















Elk Creek

$ 63 - $ 67

$ 60



















Capital Expenditures

$ 35,000 - $ 40,000

$ 48,137

























(a) Cost per ton guidance does not include the potential impact of inventory adjustments.











Committed 2019 Sales Volume (b)

(In thousands, except per ton amounts)





Volume

Average Price Committed 2019 Sales Volume









Domestic, fixed priced

1,519

$ 113 Export, fixed priced

312

$ 124 Total, fixed priced

1,831

$ 115











Domestic, indexed

166





Total, indexed priced

166





Total Committed Tons

1,997























(b) As of June 30, 2019, amounts include approximately 100,000 tons of purchased coal About Ramaco Resources, Inc. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time(ET) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 to present its results for the second quarter of 2019. The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ewe5d2jw. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning 2019 guidance, future events, anticipated revenues, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United Statesor internationally, or unexpected decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

























Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, In thousands, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 65,761

$ 65,278

$ 123,221

$ 121,221

























Cost and expenses























Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)



43,219



47,860



84,225



92,191 Asset retirement obligation accretion



128



124



256



247 Depreciation and amortization



4,822



2,955



8,938



5,393 Selling, general and administrative



4,703



3,692



8,664



7,123 Total cost and expenses



52,872



54,631



102,083



104,954 Operating income



12,889



10,647



21,138



16,267 Other income



194



513



492



1,002 Interest expense, net



(302)



(314)



(609)



(414) Income before tax



12,781



10,846



21,021



16,855 Income tax expense



2,168



642



3,525



1,385 Net income

$ 10,613

$ 10,204

$ 17,496

$ 15,470

























Earnings per common share























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.43

$ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.43

$ 0.38

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding



40,869



40,082



40,737



39,994 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



40,965



40,340



40,810



40,242







































Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share amounts

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,541

$ 6,951 Accounts receivable



26,099



10,729 Inventories



16,593



14,185 Prepaid expenses



1,604



3,154 Total current assets



49,837



35,019













Property, plant and equipment, net



164,193



149,205













Advanced coal royalties



3,113



3,045 Other assets



994



975 Total Assets

$ 218,137

$ 188,244













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 16,325

$ 16,393 Accrued expenses



9,390



8,094 Asset retirement obligations



513



71 Current portion of long-term debt



5,000



5,000 Other



-



287 Total current liabilities



31,228



29,845













Asset retirement obligations



12,656



12,707 Long-term debt, net



10,002



4,474 Deferred tax liability



3,537



109 Other long-term liabilities



155



- Total liabilities



57,578



47,135













Commitments and contingencies



-



-













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value



409



401 Additional paid-in capital



152,872



150,926 Retained earnings (deficit)



7,278



(10,218) Total stockholders' equity



160,559



141,109 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 218,137

$ 188,244 Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Statement of Cash Flows





Six months ended June 30, In thousands

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 17,496

$ 15,470 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating

activities:











Accretion of asset retirement obligations



256



247 Depreciation and amortization



8,938



5,393 Amortization of debt issuance costs



28



187 Equity-based compensation



1,954



1,245 Deferred income taxes



3,429



1,385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(15,370)



(21,100) Prepaid expenses



1,550



(977) Inventories



(2,408)



(1,237) Advanced coal royalties



(68)



82 Other assets



135



(206) Accounts payable



(4,121)



1,340 Accrued expenses



1,295



6,282 Net cash from operating activities



13,114



8,111













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(19,737)



(27,478) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities



-



5,200 Net cash from investing activities



(19,737)



(22,278)













Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from borrowings



44,300



13,000 Proceeds from notes payable - related party



-



3,000 Payments of debt issuance cost



-



(429) Repayment of borrowings



(38,800)



(1,000) Repayments of financed insurance payable



(287)



(427) Net cash from financing activities



5,213



14,144













Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(1,410)



(23) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



6,951



5,934 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,541

$ 5,911













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (In thousands)



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

























Net income (loss)



$ 10,613

$ 10,204

$ 17,496

$ 15,470 Depreciation and amortization





4,822



2,955



8,938



5,393 Interest expense (income), net





302



314



609



414 Income taxes





2,168



642



3,525



1,385 EBITDA





17,905



14,115



30,568



22,662 Equity-based compensation





1,060



694



1,954



1,245 Accretion of asset retirement obligation





128



124



256



247 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 19,093

$ 14,933

$ 32,778

$ 24,154



























Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenues less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as it enables investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenues and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton: Non-GAAP revenue per ton









































Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased









Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total In thousands, except per ton amounts



































Revenues

$ 62,516

$ 3,245

$ 65,761

$ 52,051

$ 13,227

$ 65,278 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-

GAAP revenues (FOB mine)



































Transportation costs



4,695



42



4,737



7,118



808



7,926 Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$ 57,821

$ 3,203

$ 61,024

$ 44,933

$ 12,419

$ 57,352 Tons sold



499



26



525



493



123



616 Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 116

$ 123

$ 116

$ 91

$ 101

$ 93























Three months ended March 31, 2019



Company

Purchased









Produced

Coal

Total (In thousands, except per ton amounts)

















Revenues

$ 52,486

$ 4,974

$ 57,460 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP

revenues (FOB mine)

















Transportation costs



6,636



531



7,167 Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$ 45,850

$ 4,443

$ 50,293 Tons sold



443



35



478 Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 104

$ 127

$ 105









































Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2018



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total Revenues

$ 115,216

$ 8,005

$ 123,221

$ 95,009

$ 26,212

$ 121,221 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-

GAAP revenues (FOB mine)



































Transportation costs



11,646



373



12,019



13,224



1,955



15,179 Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$ 103,570

$ 7,632

$ 111,202

$ 81,785

$ 24,257

$ 106,042 Tons sold



942



61



1,003



896



241



1,137 Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 110

$ 125

$ 111

$ 91

$ 101

$ 93 Non-GAAP cash cost per ton









































Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased









Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total In thousands, except per ton amounts



































Cost of sales

$ 39,811

$ 3,408

$ 43,219

$ 34,739

$ 13,121

$ 47,860 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-

GAAP cash cost of coal sales



































Transportation costs



4,504



234



4,738



7,360



868



8,228 Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

$ 35,307

$ 3,174

$ 38,481

$ 27,379

$ 12,253

$ 39,632 Tons sold



499



26



525



493



123



616 Cash cost per ton sold

$ 71

$ 122

$ 73

$ 56

$ 100

$ 64























Three months ended March 31, 2019



Company

Purchased









Produced

Coal

Total (In thousands, except per ton amounts)

















Cost of sales(a)

$ 36,710

$ 4,296

$ 41,006 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP

cash cost of coal sales

















Transportation costs



6,636



531



7,167 Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

$ 30,074

$ 3,765

$ 33,839 Tons sold



443



35



478 Cash cost per ton sold

$ 68

$ 108

$ 71









































Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2018



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased









Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total (In thousands, except per ton amounts)



































Cost of sales

$ 76,914

$ 7,311

$ 84,225

$ 67,174

$ 25,017

$ 92,191 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-

GAAP cash cost of coal sales



































Transportation costs



11,646



373



12,019



13,722



2,089



15,811 Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

$ 65,268

$ 6,938

$ 72,206

$ 53,452

$ 22,928

$ 76,380 Tons sold



942



61



1,003



896



241



1,137 Cash cost per ton sold

$ 69

$ 114

$ 72

$ 60

$ 95

$ 67 We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate. # # # POINT OF CONTACT:

Jeremy Sussman, Chief Financial Officer

jrs@ramacocoal.com

859-244-7455 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-inc-reports-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300901100.html SOURCE Ramaco Resources Attachments Original document

