Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:14pm EDT
An online Ramadan bazaar trader makes

For 15 years, Siti Zabedah Abdul Wahab's family food business has opened for one month a year, selling murtabak, a pan-fried bread stuffed with meat, at Malaysia's popular Ramadan bazaars.

But this year, Murtabak Mami Murtabak Sultan started taking orders on Whatsapp and Facebook weeks before the Muslim fasting month began on April 23, as authorities across Southeast Asia called off Ramadan bazaars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the first time we are selling online, so we wanted to start early to make sure our customers can find us," 38-year-old Siti Zabedah told Reuters.

Ramadan is traditionally a lucrative time for food vendors in Muslim-majority countries, with more people going out for late-night meals after breaking their fast at sunset.

But the global virus outbreak, with more than 2.6 million people infected, has led to widespread curbs.

Malaysian authorities have imposed a partial lockdown until mid-May and called off Ramadan bazaars. They are usually attended by packed crowds and feature hundreds of stalls selling food for iftar, or the fast-breaking meal.

The movement curbs have forced thousands of street hawkers and vendors to embrace digital platforms, mirroring a shift in neighbouring Indonesia, where roadside businesses enjoy a sizeable online presence.

"In Indonesia, you can order pretty much anything you want on an app," said Rosli Sulaiman, president of the Malaysian Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association.

"Here we have to do a bit more educating as most vendors are used to just being on the street. Going online or dealing with cashless transactions will be something new for them."

Malaysian hawkers have been badly hit by the curbs, with estimated losses of about 50 million ringgit ($11.5 million) for some 100,000 traders.

To soften the impact, several companies have developed e-bazaar platforms to help Ramadan traders partner with delivery companies and reach more customers online.

"It?s going to be a steep learning curve but... we have no choice," Rosli said.

Many small food businesses, however, prefer marketing directly to customers on social media as they do not earn enough profit to share with delivery firms.

Dozens of Ramadan bazaar groups have popped up on Facebook, where sellers can offer cash-on-delivery services to customers closest to them.

Virtual bazaars have also been set up in Singapore, which cancelled Ramadan markets last month.

The pandemic has heavily impacted observance of Ramadan, traditionally a month when Muslims spend most of their time with families and attend nightly mass prayers at mosques.

($1 = 4.3480 ringgit)

(Writing by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Rozanna Latiff and Ebrahim Harris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pAussie dollar near six-week peak as easing lockdowns spur risk
RE
10:24pOil prices tumble as world's storage tanks fill up amid demand shock
RE
10:14pRamadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid pandemic
RE
10:13pMATSA RESOURCES : Hill East Drilling
PU
10:11pSouth Korea April exports to post worst decline since 2009 - Reuters poll
RE
10:10pAussie dollar near six-week peak as easing lockdowns spur risk
RE
09:43pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Ministries smooth path for trade
PU
09:39pSouth Korea President says economic impact of coronavirus will increase
RE
09:23pNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : Commencement of OPGGS amendments
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY : COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group