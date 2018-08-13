Log in
Ramboll appoints Guy Lewis Executive Director of Environment & Health business

08/13/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering, design and management consulting company Ramboll has announced the appointment of Guy Lewis as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of its Global Environment & Health (E&H) business. Ramboll’s E&H business comprises 2,150 employees working across 135 offices in 28 countries. Mr. Lewis previously served as the E&H Finance Director and before that as Chief Financial Officer of ENVIRON Holdings, Inc. (ENVIRON), which Ramboll acquired in 2014. The position is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Guy Lewis
Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Environment & Health Business


Mr. Lewis will have primary responsibility for global E&H operations functions, including business operations, finance/accounting, tax, information technology, legal, compliance, and business risk/insurance. According to E&H President and Managing Director Thomas Vetrano, “Guy’s unparalleled work ethic, deep knowledge of the inner workings of the global E&H business operations, 25-year tenure with Ramboll and ENVIRON, and outstanding organisational and analytical skills are a huge asset to the company in this new role.”

Mr. Lewis in his new role will lead the Divisional operational and administrative teams. He will also play a strategic role in the E&H ongoing business and service expansion and support the mergers and acquisition functions. He continues to serve on the E&H Board of Directors and as a member of the E&H Management Team.

About Ramboll
Ramboll is a leading engineering, design and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. The company employs 13,000 globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, North America, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Ramboll works across the markets: Buildings, Transport, Planning & Urban Design, Water, Environment & Health, Energy and Management Consulting. The Environment & Health business helps a diverse industrial, financial, legal and government client base to solve their most challenging environmental, health and social issues and support a sustainable society.

www.ramboll.com | www.ramboll.com/environment-and-health

Contact             
John Reynolds, Buchanan Public Relations | +1 610 228 0730 | john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e5e48cb-b422-4e8c-8614-5ec93ce274e3

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
