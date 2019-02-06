Ramp Enhances AltitudeCDN™ Event Analytics

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employee experience is a key success factor for internal live events, and the performance of your network can make or break it. What if you could pinpoint problems as they occur? Enter Ramp ’s Event Analytics, a simple and intuitive dashboard that allows you to monitor AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+ events in real-time or perform post-event analysis to examine attendance, network performance, and measure return on investment (ROI).



Quickly assess the health of your video network and expose real insights with Event Analytics for AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+.



Monitor events in real time, analyze past event performance and measure ROI with Event Analytics for Ramp AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+.





“We worked closely with our customers to understand what data and information they need most – whether they’re monitoring a live event or creating a report for executives,” said Alan MacLeod, Vice President of Product at Ramp. “By exposing real insights and quantifiable metrics, they can identify ways to continually improve the viewing experience, demonstrate ROI, and better serve the business.”

Multicast+ Event Analytics puts the power of information in the hands of IT. It allows them to:

Monitor: Get a minute-by-minute view of key performance indicators—such as network impact, number of viewers, and quality of experience—on a geographic map during a Multicast+ event. Circles on the map indicate concentrations of viewers along with packet loss at each location.

Identify: Quickly assess the health of the network, and identify areas of concern. The circles change in color with network performance, where green is good and red indicates employee experience may be impacted. Hover over any circle to analyze performance by location—all the way down to the individual device.

Analyze: View data as individual events or an aggregate of past events geographically, historically in a chart, or in detail in a table. Use the interactive timeline to analyze network impact and other event statistics at specific moments in time.

Event Analytics is now available in the latest release of AltitudeCDN™ Altimeter for AltitudeCDN Multicast+ , a next-generation multicast solution for distributing high-quality, stable video to all your viewers on corporate networks. As legacy multicast solutions become obsolete, Ramp’s Multicast+ is the only direct replacement that supports modern video standards and is compatible with the widest variety of streaming platforms used by enterprises today. Learn more about Multicast+ , and start your trial today .

About Ramp

Ramp specializes in optimizing the distribution of video behind the firewall to alleviate network congestion and significantly reduce bandwidth consumption. Ramp’s AltitudeCDN™ enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) is a suite of software solutions for multicasting and advanced video caching, two of the most favored approaches for managing the impact of video traffic on the corporate network. Including enterprise administration capabilities and real-time analytics for performance monitoring, AltitudeCDN is common enterprise streaming infrastructure (CESI) that will optimize video from virtually all streaming platforms deployed within an organization. Many providers in our large ecosystem of technology partners have tightly integrated AltitudeCDN with their platforms to simplify deployment and management of the combined video solution and provide a seamless solution that ensures the best viewing experience inside the enterprise. Ramp is headquartered in Boston and can be reached at (857) 202-3500 or ramp.com .

