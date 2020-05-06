Ramsey Solutions : Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces For 2020

Ramsey Solutions has once again been named a best workplace, this time by one of America’s top business magazines. Inc. magazine collected data from more than 3,000 submissions and singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list of Best Workplaces for 2020. Compared to other companies of its size (500+ team members), Ramsey Solutions surpassed the average score, ranking as one of the top workplaces in the nation.

Though Ramsey Solutions has been named a Best Place to Work in Nashville 11 times by local media, this is its first national best workplace recognition. Ramsey Solutions is known for its mission to provide biblically-based, commonsense education and empowerment that give HOPE to everyone in every walk of life. That shared mission keeps the team focused, motivated and moving in the same direction. Phrases like “work that matters” are just slogans at most companies, but Ramsey Solutions gives team members the training, support and motivation to do their jobs with excellence and reach people during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

“We exist for the people outside these walls. We are on a mission to help people change their lives, and when you believe in that mission at a soul level, it’s hard to not love your work,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “But we also have incredible leadership and human resources teams that work hard to make sure we maintain our culture. We do work that matters, and we have fun doing it.”

Each nominated private American company participated in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

Ramsey Solutions will be listed in the May/June 2020 issue of Inc. magazine, on newsstands May 12, and featured on Inc.com. See the full list at www.inc.com/best-workplaces.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work 11 times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 900 team members and is dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit daveramsey.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com

