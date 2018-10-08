Rancher Labs : Introduces Rancher 2.1

Rancher
Labs, a provider of container management software, today announced
Rancher 2.1, the latest version of its open source Kubernetes management
platform. Rancher 2.1 builds on the success of Rancher 2.0 and
introduces next generation automatic cluster operations and application
management functionalities, as well as a migration path for users moving
from Rancher’s Cattle orchestrator to Rancher Kubernetes. The latest
release provides all key functionalities needed for enterprises to
comfortably adopt and manage Kubernetes within their organization.
“Rancher continues to be the de facto choice for enterprises looking to
run containers and Kubernetes in production,” said Sheng Liang, CEO and
co-founder of Rancher Labs. “With Rancher 2.1, we’re providing key
upgrades to the product that further enables any enterprise to embrace
Kubernetes and accelerate development, reduce infrastructure costs and
improve application reliability.”
Improved operations of Kubernetes clusters
Along with scalability improvements, Rancher 2.1 introduces the ability
to define and manage Kubernetes Clusters as code with Rancher.
Additionally, Rancher is now enabling users to snapshot and export the
complete configuration of Kubernetes clusters managed by Rancher, and
later on restore Kubernetes clusters by importing the same configuration
file.
Additional key features of Rancher 2.1 include:
-
Expanded integration with authentication providers: Rancher now
integrates with PingID, Microsoft Active Directory Federation Server,
OpenLDAP, Keycloak, FreeIPA and Azure Active Directory.
-
Drain and cordon support for nodes: Simplified process for
admins to quickly cordon and drain nodes from a managed Kubernetes
cluster during maintenance windows.
-
Added support for project-level quotas: Administrators can now
set resource quotas for users and teams that can then distributed
between Kubernetes name spaces.
-
Improved application management functionality: Rancher 2.1 adds
improved support for helm charts, improvements to ingress management
and improved logging and alerting functionality.
-
Expanded Command Line Interface (CLI): Teams can now automate
how they interface with Rancher and Kubernetes.
-
Expanded DevOps tooling: Rancher 2.1 includes fully integrated
CI/CD functionality that works with Kubernetes to automate build
processes and release management.
-
Support for GitLab: Rancher 2.1 adds support for GitLab to
Rancher CI/CD.
Migration from 1.6 to 2.X
Rancher 2.1 is also the supported upgrade release for Rancher 1.6 users.
Rancher 2.1 includes a migration path for users to move from Rancher’s
Cattle orchestrator to Rancher Kubernetes. Rancher 2.1 also provides
integration tooling that analyzes Rancher Compose files and outlines how
users can migrate an application directly to Kubernetes.
For additional information on Rancher 2.1, and to learn more about
Rancher Labs and the company’s suite of open source products, please
visit www.rancher.com.
About Rancher Labs
Rancher
Labs builds innovative, open source software for enterprises
leveraging containers and Kubernetes to accelerate software development
and improve IT operations. The flagship Rancher
container management platform allows users to easily manage all aspects
of running Kubernetes in production, on any infrastructure. RancherOS
is a simplified Linux distribution built from containers for running
containers. For additional information, please visit www.rancher.com.
