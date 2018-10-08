Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rancher Labs : Introduces Rancher 2.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Latest version of leading open source Kubernetes management software introduces improved cluster operations and application management functionalities

Rancher Labs, a provider of container management software, today announced Rancher 2.1, the latest version of its open source Kubernetes management platform. Rancher 2.1 builds on the success of Rancher 2.0 and introduces next generation automatic cluster operations and application management functionalities, as well as a migration path for users moving from Rancher’s Cattle orchestrator to Rancher Kubernetes. The latest release provides all key functionalities needed for enterprises to comfortably adopt and manage Kubernetes within their organization.

“Rancher continues to be the de facto choice for enterprises looking to run containers and Kubernetes in production,” said Sheng Liang, CEO and co-founder of Rancher Labs. “With Rancher 2.1, we’re providing key upgrades to the product that further enables any enterprise to embrace Kubernetes and accelerate development, reduce infrastructure costs and improve application reliability.”

Improved operations of Kubernetes clusters

Along with scalability improvements, Rancher 2.1 introduces the ability to define and manage Kubernetes Clusters as code with Rancher. Additionally, Rancher is now enabling users to snapshot and export the complete configuration of Kubernetes clusters managed by Rancher, and later on restore Kubernetes clusters by importing the same configuration file.

Additional key features of Rancher 2.1 include:

  • Expanded integration with authentication providers: Rancher now integrates with PingID, Microsoft Active Directory Federation Server, OpenLDAP, Keycloak, FreeIPA and Azure Active Directory.
  • Drain and cordon support for nodes: Simplified process for admins to quickly cordon and drain nodes from a managed Kubernetes cluster during maintenance windows.
  • Added support for project-level quotas: Administrators can now set resource quotas for users and teams that can then distributed between Kubernetes name spaces.
  • Improved application management functionality: Rancher 2.1 adds improved support for helm charts, improvements to ingress management and improved logging and alerting functionality.
  • Expanded Command Line Interface (CLI): Teams can now automate how they interface with Rancher and Kubernetes.
  • Expanded DevOps tooling: Rancher 2.1 includes fully integrated CI/CD functionality that works with Kubernetes to automate build processes and release management.
  • Support for GitLab: Rancher 2.1 adds support for GitLab to Rancher CI/CD.

Migration from 1.6 to 2.X

Rancher 2.1 is also the supported upgrade release for Rancher 1.6 users. Rancher 2.1 includes a migration path for users to move from Rancher’s Cattle orchestrator to Rancher Kubernetes. Rancher 2.1 also provides integration tooling that analyzes Rancher Compose files and outlines how users can migrate an application directly to Kubernetes.

For additional information on Rancher 2.1, and to learn more about Rancher Labs and the company’s suite of open source products, please visit www.rancher.com.

Supporting Resources

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs builds innovative, open source software for enterprises leveraging containers and Kubernetes to accelerate software development and improve IT operations. The flagship Rancher container management platform allows users to easily manage all aspects of running Kubernetes in production, on any infrastructure. RancherOS is a simplified Linux distribution built from containers for running containers. For additional information, please visit www.rancher.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power preparing for Hurricane Michael
PU
11:23pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Advertising Rule overhaul is overdue
PU
11:23pSM INVESTMENTS : to focus on buying minority stakes
AQ
11:21pWESTERN PACIFIC TRUST : Distinctive Throughput Space Engineered for Major Retailer's Distribution Centers by Western Pacific Storage Solutions
AQ
11:20pIWBI Celebrates Crossing the 1,000th WELL Registered Project Mark
BU
11:20pEPR PROPERTIES : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 30, 2018
BU
11:19pNETFLIX : Best shows on Netflix for UAE (October 2018)
AQ
11:19pMANCHESTER UNITED : Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and other stars make shortlist for Ballon d'Or
AQ
11:18pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : What’s happening to Real, Barca and Bayern?
AQ
11:18pSOTHEBYS : French queen Marie-Antoinette’s $3 million jewels arrive in Dubai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down
4ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.