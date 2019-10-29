Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rancher Labs :' Longhorn Persistent Storage for Kubernetes Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as Sandbox Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Donation demonstrates Rancher’s ongoing commitment to accelerating enterprise adoption of cloud-native technologies

Rancher Labs, creators of the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform, announced today The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has accepted the company’s innovative, vendor-neutral container storage solution - Longhorn - as its latest Sandbox project. Longhorn joins 20 other current projects and was accepted in recognition of the unique value it brings to the cloud-native ecosystem.

As enterprises increasingly look to use containers to manage stateful apps -- any program that saves client data from the activities of one session for use in the next session – they require support for persistent storage. However, the market for persistent storage is still nascent with complexity and a lack of enterprise capabilities as key challenges. Longhorn helps teams manage stateful workloads in Kubernetes by providing a solution for persistent storage that can be deployed easily while dramatically simplifying use and management.

Liz Rice, CNCF TOC Chair, commented: “Storage is an important area of the Cloud Native landscape, so I'm delighted that Rancher are contributing Longhorn to the CNCF. By becoming a CNCF Sandbox project, Longhorn can help the open source community accelerate the maturity of persistent block storage solutions for Kubernetes.”

Key capabilities of Longhorn (currently v0.6.2) include enterprise-grade distributed block storage, volume snapshots, built-in backup and restore, live upgrades without impacting running volumes, cross-cluster disaster recovery with defined RTO and RPO, one-click installation, and an intuitive user interface. Deploying Longhorn as persistent storage for Kubernetes brings three unique benefits:

  • Simplicity. Longhorn is much simpler than traditional storage software. Longhorn implements its enterprise-grade storage features with only 30,000 lines of Go code, including both the data plane (Longhorn engine) and the management plane (Longhorn manager). Longhorn is lightweight because Rancher builds on storage technologies that already exist in the Linux operating system. The speed and capacity of modern storage hardware like SSD and NVMe also led to a greatly simplified design.
  • Easy-to-use. Most users interact with Longhorn through its free UI, and it exposes a storage class for easy provisioning of replicated volumes. Longhorn can be installed and upgraded with a few clicks, without needing to first read all of the documentation to understand every nuance. The Longhorn UI not only offers visibility into storage volumes, but it also helps teams understand the Kubernetes workload that created the volume.
  • Built-in multi-cluster backup and DR. Longhorn protects data at multiple levels. As enterprise-grade distributed storage, Longhorn replicates data synchronously across multiple nodes. Users can create snapshots directly in primary storage and revert to previous snapshots from the UI. They can also make backups of snapshots to secondary storage and recover the volume to the same cluster or a different one. Users can even create a read-only asynchronous replica in a different cluster, making it possible to quickly recover data and the application in case of a cluster failure.

Sheng Liang, CEO, Rancher said: “Longhorn’s contribution to the CNCF represents Rancher’s long-term commitment to the wider cloud-native eco-system and the Kubernetes community in particular. We’re indebted to the thousands of users who have already experimented with Longhorn and have provided valuable feedback over the years. Becoming a CNCF project will increase the awareness of Longhorn and accelerate its development velocity.”

For more information about Longhorn visit longhorn.io or the project page on Github. If you’re using Rancher 2.x, you can find Longhorn in the Rancher App Catalog. It only takes a couple of clicks to install it from there. For other platforms, the project page on Github includes instructions to install Longhorn via Helm or through direct YAML manifests.

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs delivers open-source software that enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes at scale, on any infrastructure across the data center, cloud, branch offices, and the network edge. With 27,000 active users and greater than 100 million downloads, their flagship product, Rancher, is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform. For additional information, visit www.rancher.com and follow @Rancher_Labs on Twitter. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Into LOI to Unlock Value of Wholly Owned Subsidiary BGX E-Health LLC and Announces Conference Call With CEO
AQ
09:21aCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : achieves enrollment threshold for clinical evaluation study, enabling registration of ICA platform for CE marking
AQ
09:21aNORTHERN TRUST CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Share Consolidation
PR
09:21aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Financial Advisor Celebrates Successful Transition to Ameriprise
BU
09:20aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : SCHWEIZER signs Sales Representative Agreement with Neutronics for USA and Canada
EQ
09:20aHONKARAKENNE OYJ : to present a fully accessible home at Tuusula Housing Fair 2020 - Honka
AQ
09:20aIHS MARKIT : to Offer Industry Trends and Aftermarket Insight at AAPEX 2019
BU
09:19aHONKARAKENNE OYJ : Tuusula Housing Fair - Honka Huomen is a smart log house for living the good life - Honka
AQ
09:19aARCHROCK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group