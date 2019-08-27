Rancher Labs : Recognized in Five 2019 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Enterprise container management software leader identified as a Sample Vendor in multiple reports as company momentum continues

Rancher Labs, the leading provider of enterprise container management software, today announced that it was named in five 2019 Gartner Hype Cycles including Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 20191, Hype Cycle for Business Continuity Management and IT Resilience, 20192, Hype Cycle for Application and Integration Infrastructure, 20193, Hype Cycle for DevOps, 20194, and Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 20195.

“We believe our inclusion in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports reflects the progress we have made in helping organizations unleash the power of Kubernetes,” said Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs. “We developed multi-cluster, multi-cloud enterprise container management two years ago and our record growth in the first half of 2019 illustrates our customers’ belief in our strategy and ability to execute and support their large-scale production environment deployments.”

According to the Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 2019 report, “Containers provide productivity and/or agility benefits, including the ability to accelerate and simplify the application life cycle, enabling workload portability between different environments and improving resource utilization efficiency and more. Container management software simplifies the art of achieving scalability, production readiness and optimizing the environment to meet business SLAs.”

“Container Management has reached the Peak of Inflated Expectations on the Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 2019, but with the visionary leadership of our co-founders, we believe Rancher has been ahead of that curve,” said Peter Smails, vice president of marketing at Rancher Labs. “We plan to continue to remain laser focused on extending our technology leadership and delivering value to our many thousands of loyal users.”

