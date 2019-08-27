Log in
Rancher Labs : Recognized in Five 2019 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

08/27/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Enterprise container management software leader identified as a Sample Vendor in multiple reports as company momentum continues

Rancher Labs, the leading provider of enterprise container management software, today announced that it was named in five 2019 Gartner Hype Cycles including Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 20191, Hype Cycle for Business Continuity Management and IT Resilience, 20192, Hype Cycle for Application and Integration Infrastructure, 20193, Hype Cycle for DevOps, 20194, and Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 20195.

“We believe our inclusion in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports reflects the progress we have made in helping organizations unleash the power of Kubernetes,” said Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs. “We developed multi-cluster, multi-cloud enterprise container management two years ago and our record growth in the first half of 2019 illustrates our customers’ belief in our strategy and ability to execute and support their large-scale production environment deployments.”

According to the Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 2019 report, “Containers provide productivity and/or agility benefits, including the ability to accelerate and simplify the application life cycle, enabling workload portability between different environments and improving resource utilization efficiency and more. Container management software simplifies the art of achieving scalability, production readiness and optimizing the environment to meet business SLAs.”

“Container Management has reached the Peak of Inflated Expectations on the Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 2019, but with the visionary leadership of our co-founders, we believe Rancher has been ahead of that curve,” said Peter Smails, vice president of marketing at Rancher Labs. “We plan to continue to remain laser focused on extending our technology leadership and delivering value to our many thousands of loyal users.”

1Gartner Hype Cycle for Compute Infrastructure, 2019, Daniel Bowers, et al, 26 July 2019
2Gartner Hype Cycle for Business Continuity Management and IT Resilience, 2019, Roberta Witty, Jerry Rozeman, 31 July 2019
3Gartner Hype Cycle for Application and Integration Infrastructure, 2019, Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, 1 August 2019
4Gartner Hype Cycle for DevOps, 2019, George Spafford, Joachim Herschmann, 17 July 2019
5Gartner Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 2019, Philip Dawson, Nathan Hill, 31 July 2019

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Supporting Resources

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs delivers open source software that enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes at scale, on any infrastructure across the data center, cloud, branch offices, and the network edge. With 27,000 active users and greater than 100M downloads, their flagship Rancher product is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform. For additional information, visit www.rancher.com and follow @Rancher_Labs on twitter. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


© Business Wire 2019
