Ranchers Applaud Trump Administration's Steps to Provide Permanent BLM Leadership

06/26/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Date: 6/26/2020

Title: Ranchers Applaud Trump Administration's Steps to Provide Permanent BLM Leadership

WASHINGTON (June 26, 2020) - Kaitlynn Glover, National Cattlemen's Beef Association executive director of natural resources and Public Lands Council executive director, today released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's intent to nominate William Perry Pendley as director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM):

'We appreciate the President's focus on providing permanent leadership at the BLM. The BLM manages millions of acres that are critical to Western communities and livestock producers. Strong leadership is a key component in providing certainty in these uncertain times. Mr. Pendley has strong connections to the West and we look forward to working with him. I urge the Senate to move swiftly through the confirmation process.'

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 21:23:05 UTC
