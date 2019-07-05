Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rand rattled by stronger U.S payrolls data, South African stocks slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:05pm EDT
People chat in front of an electronic board displaying movements in major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The rand slumped on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June sent the dollar sharply higher, while the resources sector led South African stocks lower.

The South African currency was on course for a fall of around 0.8% for the week after dropping 1% against the U.S. dollar to 14.1900.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 9.5 basis points to 8.170%.

On the bourse, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index fell 0.4% to 51,539 points, while the broader All-Share Index dropped 0.4% to 57,590 points.

Bullion shares fell 1.72%, with Gold Fields down 2.27% to 71.93 rand and AngloGold Ashanti dropped 2.08% to 378.80 rand.

Iron Ore supplier Kumba Iron Ore, was among the biggest fallers, down 7.34% to 471.68 rand.

"General commodity prices have come lower mainly due to concerns within the iron ore space that is why we saw single commodity counters like Kumba taking a big knock today," said Paul Chakaduka, a trader at Johannesburg-based Global Trader.

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare, was among the fallers, down 4.89% to 99.64 rand after it said it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe.

(Reporting by Alex Winning and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Neptune Energy selected to pilot first offshore hydrogen plant
PU
01:47pEx-Polish security official in spying case to be freed on bail - lawyer
RE
01:44pFed faces tougher task in deciding whether to cut U.S. rates
RE
01:40pMEXICO AND U.S. TRY NEW TRADE FIX TO WIN OVER DEMOCRATS : official
RE
01:34pIndia Moves to Spend More and Draw Investment to Spur Growth -- Update
DJ
01:33pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : The Trump Economy Smashes Expectations Once Again
PU
01:20pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
01:19pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About