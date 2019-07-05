Rand rattled by stronger U.S payrolls data, South African stocks slip

The South African currency was on course for a fall of around 0.8% for the week after dropping 1% against the U.S. dollar to 14.1900.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 9.5 basis points to 8.170%.

On the bourse, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index fell 0.4% to 51,539 points, while the broader All-Share Index dropped 0.4% to 57,590 points.

Bullion shares fell 1.72%, with Gold Fields down 2.27% to 71.93 rand and AngloGold Ashanti dropped 2.08% to 378.80 rand.

Iron Ore supplier Kumba Iron Ore, was among the biggest fallers, down 7.34% to 471.68 rand.

"General commodity prices have come lower mainly due to concerns within the iron ore space that is why we saw single commodity counters like Kumba taking a big knock today," said Paul Chakaduka, a trader at Johannesburg-based Global Trader.

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare, was among the fallers, down 4.89% to 99.64 rand after it said it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe.

